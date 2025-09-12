Liam Hemsworth and model Gabriella Brooks are engaged after nearly 6 years of dating

Model Gabriella Brooks confirms she and “Hunger Games” alum Liam Hemsworth are engaged after they sparked engagement rumors last month.

Liam Hemsworth is ready to give marriage a second chance, now with Australian model Gabriella Brooks.

The “Hunger Games” actor and Brooks are engaged, the latter announced early Friday morning. Brooks revealed the news on Instagram, sharing photos of herself embracing Hemsworth — younger brother of “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth — and snaps of a shimmering seashore and her cushion-cut engagement ring. Brooks captioned her photos with an emoji of a white heart.

The ring featured in Brooks’ post is the same piece that sparked engagement rumors a few weeks back. People reported that the model was seen showing off the ring on her left-hand ring finger as she joined Hemsworth and his brothers for a getaway in Ibiza, where they celebrated Chris Hemsworth’s 42nd birthday.

Brooks, 29, and Hemsworth, 35, are engaged nearly six years after they began dating. They were first seen together in December 2019, just months after Hemsworth filed to divorce “Hannah Montana” star and singer Miley Cyrus. (The exes, who had been on-and-off since they started dating in 2009, got married in December 2018 and announced their separation in August 2019.)

“I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he said of Cyrus in a statement at the time. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets.”

Since connecting, the pair of Australians have flaunted their relationship at public events including the Australian Open and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The couple has, of course, hit multiple red-carpet premieres over the years, including those for Liam Hemsworth’s film “Poker Face” and Chris Hemsworth’s “Limitless,” “Extraction 2” and “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.”