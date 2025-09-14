Noah Wyle of ‘The Pitt’ wins first Emmy for lead actor in a drama

Noah Wyle accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for “The Pitt” at the 77th Emmy Awards.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Noah Wyle has secured his first-ever Emmy more than a quarter-century after he was last nominated for the honor.

Wyle, who broke out in the ’90s for his five-time Emmy-nominated role as Dr. John Carter on NBC’s “ER,” clinched his first win for lead actor in a drama series for his moving performance as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in HBO Max’s medical drama “The Pitt.” On top of starring as its chief attending physician, Wyle also served as a writer and executive producer on the series.

“What a dream this has been,” Wyle said as he accepted his award Sunday night.

“To anybody who’s going on shift tonight or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job. This is for you,” Wyle said.

Advertisement

Most awards prognosticators, including The Times’ Glenn Whipp, predicted that Wyle would triumph in the category over his competitors, which included Sterling K. Brown (“Paradise”), Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”), Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”) and Adam Scott (“Severance”).

The series, which depicts in real time a 15-hour shift at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, was widely lauded by real-life medical professionals for its authentic and “practitioner-centric” depiction of emergency medicine in today’s fraught healthcare landscape.

Wyle previously told the Times that Season 1 of “The Pitt” was “a thesis on tracking the emotional and physical toll that it’s taken on our workforce, in a way to try to inspire the next generation, but really to also highlight the heroism of people that are in the trenches now.”

Advertisement

In foregrounding these front-line workers’ personal pitfalls and collective fatigue, Wyle said in a separate interview with The Times , “we tried to personify that unsustainability by saying our system is as strong as the mental health of our practitioners and in the quality of support that we give them.”

“We reap what we sow. Their health is our health,” he said.

Times staff writer Yvonne Villarreal contributed to this report.