Sofia Vergara trades 2025 Emmys gig for a trip to the ER: ‘Craziest’ allergic reaction

“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara apologized Sunday for missing the 2025 Emmy Awards, where she was set to present.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Sofia Vergara’s Emmys Sunday plans unexpectedly included a trip to the emergency room.

The Emmy-nominated “Modern Family” and “Griselda” star decided to pull out of her awards commitments on Sunday to receive treatment for an allergic reaction. Vergara, 53, shared a photo of her irritated eye to Instagram.

Awards Everything that happened at the 2025 Emmys ‘The Studio’ and Tramell Tillman made Emmys history; Stephen Colbert won amid his show’s looming cancellation; and ‘Adolescence’ took home lots of prizes.

“Didnt make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER,” she captioned her Sunday-evening post. “Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!”

The Colombian actor also shared videos of herself lying on a hospital bed and leaning over a sink with a specialized faucet to flush out her irritated eye. She did not disclose any additional information about the reaction or what could have caused it.

Advertisement

The 77th Emmys announced last week that Vergara would be among its presenters for the ceremony, which aired live Sunday on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

This year’s Emmy Awards was hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze and had Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Stephen Colbert, Alan Cumming, Colman Domingo, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney among its star-studded lineup of presenters.

Vergara wasn’t the only star to miss the Emmys. “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Eric Dane, who unveiled his ALS diagnosis in April, was also absent from the ceremony. Deadline reported that Dane was supposed to join fellow “Grey’s” alum Jesse Williams in celebrating the long-running drama’s 20th anniversary but pulled out of the show for unknown reasons.

Advertisement

As Vergara dealt with real-life medical professionals to treat her allergic reaction, TV doctors basked in Emmys glory. HBO’s hit medical drama “The Pitt” scored big Sunday, with star and executive producer Noah Wyle (who plays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch) securing his first Emmy. Wyle’s co-star Katherine LaNasa, who plays charge nurse Dana Evans, picked up the supporting actress prize for drama and the “The Pitt” won the coveted drama series category.

Apple TV+’s Seth Rogen-led “The Studio” and Netflix’s limited series “Adolescence” were also among the night’s notable winners.