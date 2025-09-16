“Downton Abbey” and “The Conjuring” appear to occupy the opposite ends of the franchise universe. But were they really so different after all?

This article contains spoilers for “The Conjuring: Last Rites” and “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.”

Two beloved cinematic franchises concluded in the last two weeks with “The Conjuring: Last Rites” and “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.” In terms of innovation or even surprise, neither came close to their original material but fans did not care. They flocked to the cineplex to see each of these popular series, and their beloved characters, through to the end.

I was among them and I found myself comparing the two, from their titles — “Last Rites” versus “The Grand Finale” — to their final scenes. And while I’m not going to say they’re the same movie — the Crawleys are never literally attacked by a possessed mirror, for example — the similarities are surprisingly striking.

A troublesome house

The fictionalized versions of real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) have battled to save several homes over the course of the movies while the Crawleys have long been obsessed with saving only one. But the fear cast by the specters of taxation and modernization that continually threaten Downton, including in “The Grand Finale,” are just as terrifying to its residents as any ax-wielding ghost.

Generational conflict

In “The Grand Finale,” Hugh Bonneville’s Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, is reluctant to relinquish control of Downton to daughter Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery). In “Last Rites,” the Warrens are not pleased when their daughter Judy (Mia Tomlinson) decides to resurrect the family business on her own.

Beleaguered daughters

Lady Mary must cope with the isolating social ramifications of being divorced and targeted by a con man. Judy Warren must cope with the isolating emotional ramifications of seeing spirits and being targeted by a demon.

Attention to detail

“Downton Abbey” has been widely praised for its exquisite recreation of the home (Highclere Castle in real life) and trappings of a rich and influential aristocratic family, down to the ironing of their newspapers and, more recently, the advent of the hair dryer. Though far less posh, “The Conjuring” likewise nailed the world-building aspects of its place and time. In “Last Rites,” the house of the beset Smurl family comes instantly to life with its worn furniture, Pyrex casserole pans and stretched cord of its wall phone.

Review ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ puts a tombstone on a slackening spook series A few words for the dearly departed demonic franchise starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga? It leaves us with memories that are better left unextended.

The costumes

One of the pleasures of “Downton” has always been its fashion and “The Grand Finale” does not disappoint. Lady Mary and Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael), now the most honorable Marchioness of Hexham, look lovely as they swan around in their 1930 finery. But in terms of character building, it’s tough to beat Lorraine Warren’s signature ruffled collars, tartan prints and embroidered velvets and Ed’s quasi-academic dad look.

Exploration of class

At its best, “Downton” underlined the oppressive constructs of hierarchy and the challenges faced by those without financial and social resources, which pretty much defines those seeking the help of the Warrens. In “Last Rites,” the Smurl family members remain in their obviously haunted house because they cannot afford to go anywhere else and their neighbors don’t want anything to do with them.

The nice-ification issue

Both franchises have been criticized for over-idealized main characters. The real-life Warrens were much more complicated and controversial than their cinematic counterparts and only in fiction could a British aristocratic family like the Crawleys be so familiar with its servants or so benevolently and deeply involved in their lives.

The actual endings

In “The Grand Finale,” Robert and Cora Crawley (Elizabeth McGovern) walk off arm in arm to the Dower House. Mary, now mistress of Downton, gazes fondly around its rooms, enrapt by visions of the dear departed, including Violet (Maggie Smith), Matthew (Dan Stevens) and (sob) Sybil (Jessica Brown Findlay). In the final scenes of “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” Ed and Lorraine dance at Judy’s wedding, which is attended by the characters (and stars) of other “Conjuring” films, including Carolyn and Cindy Perron (Lili Taylor and Mackenzie Foy) of the first movie and Peggy and Janet Hodgson (Frances O’Connor and Madison Wolfe) from the second installment. James Wan, who directed both, also made an appearance.

Whether your life’s work has been to protect your family and vast estate from the horrors of modernization or to expel ancient evil spirits from the homes of others, it’s a haunted but happy ending all around.