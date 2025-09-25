No, Keanu Reeves isn’t a married man. Take it from his ‘wife,’ Alexandra Grant

Artist Alexandra Grant took it upon herself to publicly deny reports that she and longtime boyfriend Keanu Reeves — of “John Wick” fame — got married this year.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are all smiles in wedding attire as they flaunt matching rings signaling the start of a new chapter — or at least that’s what one recently viral AI photo depicts.

The odd “wedding” snap was one of the numerous AI-generated photos that circulated on social media showing the longtime actor-artist duo during their supposed nuptials and sparking misguided speculation that Reeves, 61, and Grant, 52, had tied the knot. The images further stoked marriage rumors first publicized last week in an “exclusive” report from RadarOnline. Citing unnamed “insiders,” the outlet reported that Reeves and Grant married in Europe during the summer.

A representative for “John Wick” star Reeves, however, confirmed otherwise. “It is not true. They are not married,” the representative said this week in a statement.

As the AI images spread and rumors swirled, Grant also took it upon herself to address the speculation. On Wednesday, she shared an Instagram post of herself and Reeves kissing at Light and Space artist James Turrell’s Roden Crater. “This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement ... simply a kiss!,” she wrote in the caption.

Grant, also Reeves’ longtime friend and collaborator, said she shared the tender photo of her and her beau as a way to thank fans for their best wedding wishes. “Except we didn’t get married,” she added in her caption, before issuing a warning to followers.

She wrote: “Good news is much needed these days, but it’s still fake news, so be careful out there!”

“The Matrix” star and Grant enjoy an “inspiring” relationship that has benefited her work, the Los Angeles painter and sculptor told People in 2023. “I had a studio visit a few years ago, and this very kind, very high-level person said, ‘I can see that your work has gotten happier,’” she recalled at the time.

Though the pair have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, Grant recently praised Reeves’ “hard work and dedication to trying something new and brave” with his Broadway debut in “Waiting for Godot” this month. He stars in Tony-winning theater director Jamie Lloyd’s production alongside friend and “Bill & Ted” franchise co-star Alex Winter.

“Your Estragon is funny, lonely, pensive, philosophical and shares your ability to sleep anywhere, at any time,” she wrote on Instagram, referencing Reeves’ character. “So honored to go on this creative journey with you!”