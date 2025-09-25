Worry not, William Shatner says he’s ‘perfectly fine’ amid those hospitalization reports

‘Star Trek’s William Shatner downplays reports he was recently hospitalized in Los Angeles, reassuring his fans on social media with a meme.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

“Star Trek” legend William Shatner saw recent reports about his health as an opportunity to raise the flag about another matter.

The 94-year-old Hollywood veteran on Thursday urged his social media followers to be mindful of where they get their information, writing “don’t trust tabloids or AI!” He shared the cautionary message as he addressed reports that he was hospitalized Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The actor shared a meme of himself portraying Mark Twain in an episode of the Canadian series “Murdoch Mysteries” to his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts. “Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated,” says the text over the photo, referencing a famous and famously misquoted line from the American literary icon.

Advertisement

Shatner also opened up about his health in his caption for the meme: “I over indulged. I thank you all for caring but I’m perfectly fine.”

TMZ reported Wednesday evening that the Emmy-winning actor — who famously originated the role of Capt. Kirk on the TV series that launched the “Star Trek” universe — was hospitalized “after suffering a medical emergency.” Shatner agent Harry Gold confirmed to the outlet that the star “experienced an issue with his blood sugar” while at his Los Angeles home and called emergency services “as a precaution.”

Gold confirmed in a statement shared Thursday that his client is “perfectly healthy,” echoing the “Boston Legal” and “T.J. Hooker” actor’s social media sentiments.

Advertisement

Shatner addressed his health after previously discussing his tinnitus. In a video for nonprofit Tinnitus Quest he said that his struggles with the condition — in which a person experiences ringing or other noises in one or both ears — began during his “Star Trek” days when he was “too close to the special effects explosion,” which left him with permanent tinnitus.

“Over the years, I’ve had many up and downs with my tinnitus, and I know from firsthand experience just how difficult it can get,” he said, later encouraging viewers to donate to the nonprofit.