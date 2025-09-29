Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton make good on that Emmys deal: Baby No. 3 is on the way

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton arrive at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in January 2024.

Kieran Culkin and wife Jazz Charton are about to welcome the newest member of their family — after they struck a deal to do just that at one of last year’s Emmy Awards ceremonies.

The Emmy-winning “Succession” star and writer Charton are expecting their third child together, she revealed Monday on Instagram. The pair, who married in 2013, already share children Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf and Culkin hinted that more children would be in his and Charton’s future when he declared to her at the 75th Emmy Awards: “I want more.”

“You said ‘maybe,’ if I win! I love you so much,” he said as he accepted the lead actor Emmy Award in January 2024.

The Emmy Awards are typically held during the fall, but Hollywood came together twice for the annual TV awards show last year: first in January to account for 2023’s show, which was postponed amid the actors’ and writers’ strikes, and again last September for the 2024 ceremony.

Charton said her due date is coming up soon while also reminding followers that Oscar winner Culkin isn’t the only one in the family with comedic chops. “Saw Keanu Reeves on broadway and now I’m 9 months pregnant ... this is very on brand for me,” she joked in the caption of her post.

Over the years, Charton announced and documented her previous pregnancies with similarly cheeky posts. She has also made her love for “The Matrix” star Reeves abundantly clear.

“I made a deal with this baby to let me make it to this [show] before labor, not sure what it wants in return but I’m CLEARLY a woman of my word,” she added, then praised the “Good Fortune” star and his longtime collaborator Alex Winter on their production of “Waiting for Godot.”

As Culkin and Charton prepare for the arrival of their third child, Los Angeles artist Alexandra Grant has been shooting down a rumor that she and Reeves tied the knot this year.

Last week Grant cleared up the wedding speculation, sparked by an “exclusive” report by RadarOnline and some freely circulating AI-generated images. On Instagram, Grant shared a photo of herself kissing her “John Wick” star boyfriend as a way “to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding.”

“Except we didn’t get married,” Grant continued in her caption. “Good news is much needed these days, but it’s still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here’s a bit of real happiness!”