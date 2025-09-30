It’s official: Nicole Kidman files to divorce Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage, two children

Nicole Kidman makes her separation from husband Keith Urban official: The Oscar winner has filed to divorce the Grammy-winning country music star.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are officially headed for divorce.

In the latest update to news of their separation, the Oscar-winning “The Hours” star filed her petition to divorce her country music star husband Tuesday in Nashville. TMZ and People confirmed the actor’s filing but did not reveal additional information about her petition, including the couple’s official date of separation. The estranged spouses signed a “Marital Dissolution Agreement,” which also includes a parenting plan, child support worksheet and a “Parenting Seminar Order,” according to TMZ.

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, separated after they celebrated 19 years of marriage in June. Representatives for Kidman and Urban didn’t respond immediately Tuesday to requests for comment.

The pair first struck up a connection more than 20 years ago, meeting at the G’Day USA gala in Los Angeles— with an assist from Aussie star Geoffrey Rush. They tied the knot a year later in June 2006, saying their “I Do’s” during an intimate ceremony in Sydney. They welcomed their first child, daughter Sunday, in 2008 and their second daughter, Faith, in 2010. Kidman also shares two children with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Advertisement

Kidman and Urban separated earlier this year and have since been living separately, The Times confirmed Monday. Urban, who kicked off his High and Alive world tour in May, moved out of the family home in Nashville and settled into his own separate crib, also in the country music hub.

With Urban on the road, Kidman has been “holding the family together” and caring for their two daughters, according to TMZ, which first reported the celebrities’ split. A source told People that Kidman had “been fighting to save the marriage.”