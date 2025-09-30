Breaking News
U.S. will consider new applications for DACA for the first time in years
Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

It’s official: Nicole Kidman files to divorce Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage, two children

Keith Urban, left, in a jacket and tie smiling next to Nicole Kidman who wears a sparkling, gold gown
Nicole Kidman makes her separation from husband Keith Urban official: The Oscar winner has filed to divorce the Grammy-winning country music star.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
Staff Writer Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are officially headed for divorce.

In the latest update to news of their separation, the Oscar-winning “The Hours” star filed her petition to divorce her country music star husband Tuesday in Nashville. TMZ and People confirmed the actor’s filing but did not reveal additional information about her petition, including the couple’s official date of separation. The estranged spouses signed a “Marital Dissolution Agreement,” which also includes a parenting plan, child support worksheet and a “Parenting Seminar Order,” according to TMZ.

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, separated after they celebrated 19 years of marriage in June. Representatives for Kidman and Urban didn’t respond immediately Tuesday to requests for comment.

Nicole Kidman in a red strapless dress, looking over her shoulder as she poses next to Keith Urban in a suit

Entertainment & Arts

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate after nearly 20 years of marriage

Heartbreak doesn’t feel so good in a place like this. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have gone their separate ways, The Times has confirmed.

The pair first struck up a connection more than 20 years ago, meeting at the G’Day USA gala in Los Angeles— with an assist from Aussie star Geoffrey Rush. They tied the knot a year later in June 2006, saying their “I Do’s” during an intimate ceremony in Sydney. They welcomed their first child, daughter Sunday, in 2008 and their second daughter, Faith, in 2010. Kidman also shares two children with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Advertisement

Kidman and Urban separated earlier this year and have since been living separately, The Times confirmed Monday. Urban, who kicked off his High and Alive world tour in May, moved out of the family home in Nashville and settled into his own separate crib, also in the country music hub.

With Urban on the road, Kidman has been “holding the family together” and caring for their two daughters, according to TMZ, which first reported the celebrities’ split. A source told People that Kidman had “been fighting to save the marriage.”

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsMusicTelevisionMoviesThe LatestRelationships

The biggest entertainment stories

Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement
Advertisement