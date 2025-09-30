Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Teyana Taylor gushes over Aaron Pierre, her sweet slice of ‘apple pie’

Separate head shots of performers Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor in formal attire
Teyana Taylor just can’t stop gushing about Aaron Pierre — and how sweet life is.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Teyana Taylor knows there’s no such thing as too much apple pie.

But, who is the “apple pie”? That would be her new-ish boo, actor Aaron Pierre.

“I mean, Luther said ‘Never too much,’ right,” the singer and actor told Sherri Shepherd, quoting Luther Vandross, after the host asked her if she had a stomachache from all the sweetness.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are both styled up and wearing hats as they pose during fashion week 2022

Entertainment & Arts

Teyana Taylor must pay ex-husband Iman Shumpert $70,000 after dispute over leaked divorce details

Teyana Taylor is ordered to pay $70,000 to ex-husband Iman Shumpert after being found in contempt of court in a dispute over who leaked divorce details.

On a recent episode of “Sherri,” Shepherd said that she loves to see Taylor happy and asked if she was feeling good in her new relationship.

Taylor got a little coy before answering, “I feel good and it feels good to feel good.”

Oh, you didn’t know they were dating? Let’s catch up. The couple sparked rumors about their relationship in February when Pierre posted photos of himself with Taylor at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala.

Advertisement

In March, Taylor left “no grey area” about hanging out with the British actor at the Vanity Fair Oscars bash.

Then in June, the singer released a video for her single “Long Time” starring Pierre as her savior from a bad relationship.

Separate head shots of performers Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor in formal attire

Movies

Teyana Taylor leaves ‘no grey area’ about Aaron Pierre: The two look to be coupled up

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre use the Vanity Fair Oscar party to go Instagram-official, it seems, after months of rumors saying they had coupled up.

You’re probably also wondering, what’s the lore behind that sweet nickname? During an acceptance speech for the inaugural Innovator Award at the Apollo Spring Benefit, Taylor shouted out Pierre, after thanking God “for the village you have placed in my life — my mom, my dad, my babies and my apple pie.”

Advertisement

The lovebirds hard-launched their relationship on June 7 when Taylor posted a selfie of them on her Instagram for his 31st birthday.

But wasn’t she married to a basketball player? That’s old news. Taylor divorced Imán Shumpert in 2024. In August, Taylor was ordered to cover her ex-husband‘s $70,000 in attorney fees after she was found in contempt for violating terms of her divorce.

Not that there isn’t more money where that came from: Taylor’s latest film, “One Battle After Another,” co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio, opened to $22.4 million at the box office, leading the charge during its opening weekend.

Advertisement
An alarmed, bearded man sits behind the wheel of a car.
Review

The revolution gets energized in Paul Thomas Anderson’s dynamite ‘One Battle After Another’

Paul Thomas Anderson’s brutally hilarious political thriller brings together Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and newcomer Chase Infiniti.

Shepherd asked Taylor what it was like to share sexual chemistry with DiCaprio on screen and without skipping a beat, Taylor answered, “Babe, did you see my apple pie? My eyes is on my prize.”

Get it, girl. Get. It.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsThe Latest

The biggest entertainment stories

Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Anthony Solorzano

Anthony Solorzano is a spring intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. He writes two newsletters: “Through the Grove,” which explores the culture and politics of his hometown, Pomona, and “Pseudo Pop,” highlighting social commentary through the lens of film and television shows. His bylines can be found in LA Taco and multiple Southern California Newsgroup publications. He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement
Advertisement