Teyana Taylor gushes over Aaron Pierre, her sweet slice of ‘apple pie’
Teyana Taylor knows there’s no such thing as too much apple pie.
But, who is the “apple pie”? That would be her new-ish boo, actor Aaron Pierre.
“I mean, Luther said ‘Never too much,’ right,” the singer and actor told Sherri Shepherd, quoting Luther Vandross, after the host asked her if she had a stomachache from all the sweetness.
On a recent episode of “Sherri,” Shepherd said that she loves to see Taylor happy and asked if she was feeling good in her new relationship.
Taylor got a little coy before answering, “I feel good and it feels good to feel good.”
Oh, you didn’t know they were dating? Let’s catch up. The couple sparked rumors about their relationship in February when Pierre posted photos of himself with Taylor at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala.
In March, Taylor left “no grey area” about hanging out with the British actor at the Vanity Fair Oscars bash.
Then in June, the singer released a video for her single “Long Time” starring Pierre as her savior from a bad relationship.
You’re probably also wondering, what’s the lore behind that sweet nickname? During an acceptance speech for the inaugural Innovator Award at the Apollo Spring Benefit, Taylor shouted out Pierre, after thanking God “for the village you have placed in my life — my mom, my dad, my babies and my apple pie.”
The lovebirds hard-launched their relationship on June 7 when Taylor posted a selfie of them on her Instagram for his 31st birthday.
But wasn’t she married to a basketball player? That’s old news. Taylor divorced Imán Shumpert in 2024. In August, Taylor was ordered to cover her ex-husband‘s $70,000 in attorney fees after she was found in contempt for violating terms of her divorce.
Not that there isn’t more money where that came from: Taylor’s latest film, “One Battle After Another,” co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio, opened to $22.4 million at the box office, leading the charge during its opening weekend.
Shepherd asked Taylor what it was like to share sexual chemistry with DiCaprio on screen and without skipping a beat, Taylor answered, “Babe, did you see my apple pie? My eyes is on my prize.”
Get it, girl. Get. It.