Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Joshua Allen of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ fame struck and killed by a train in Texas

Joshua Allen smiles in a black leather jacket and a dark wide-brimmed hat
A representative for “So You Think You Can Dance” alum Joshua Allen confirmed his death in a statement that said “what stood out most about Joshua was his heart.”
(Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images for Hollywood Christmas Parade)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
Staff Writer Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s database confirmed that “SYTYCD” alum Joshua Allen died early Tuesday morning. His cause of death is pending.
  • Allen notably bested fellow contestant Stephen “Twitch” Boss, who died by suicide in December 2022.

Joshua Allen, the dancer who took home the crown on the fourth season of “So You Think You Can Dance,” has died after he was struck by a train in Fort Worth.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s database confirmed that Allen died early Tuesday morning at a local hospital. His manner of death and cause of death are pending, the database says. Allen was 36.

Police responded Tuesday around 1 a.m. to railroad tracks near the intersection of Millbrook Lane and Nuffield Lane, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Officers found Allen, who had been struck by a train, and took him to a nearby hospital where he died, police told the outlet. Police did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Wednesday.

Advertisement

Christina Price, who represented Allen, also confirmed his death, saying in a statement that “what stood out most about Joshua was his heart.”

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation on May 16 in New York.

Television

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, DJ for ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ dies at 40

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, the former reality star who deejayed on the long-running ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ died Tuesday.

“He had a natural gift for movement — no formal training, yet he could watch something once and his body just knew how to do it,” Price added.”Beyond his talent, he gave back, teaching kids in Texas through dance workshops.”

Allen’s family member confirmed the entertainer’s death to TMZ, which first broke the news. The family member did not disclose his cause of death and asked fans for “privacy and prayers.”

Advertisement

The Texas-based dancer auditioned for “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008, impressing judges with his fluid movements, controlled popping and locking and springy leaps. Throughout the season, he proved his ability to take on a variety of dance styles ranging from contemporary to Bollywood. He remained a strong competitor, eventually besting fellow contestants for the grand prize.

Allen notably bested Stephen “Twitch” Boss, who died by suicide in December 2022. Boss was 40. Allen mourned Boss on Instagram, writing “NO WORDS will ever be enough to explain the LOVE I have for you Stephen.” At the time, he recalled connecting with Boss prior to their auditions and wrote, “This isn’t goodbye more so I’ll see you later.”

Veteran entertainment industry attorney, agent, and Chuck Lorre Productions executive Bob Broder passed away Tuesday, September 23, 2025, surrounded by family. His career as an agent spanned more than four decades. In 1978, he co-founded the Broder Kurland Agency, which was acquired by ICM in 2006. During his career as an agent, Bob represented some of most respected and successful industry artists, including longtime client and friend Chuck Lorre, legendary television director James Burrows, and Modern Family co-creator Christopher Lloyd.

Hollywood Inc.

Veteran talent agent and TV executive Bob Broder dies at 85

A co-founder of the Broder Kurland Agency, Bob Broder was known for representing Hollywood talent including Chuck Lorre and TV director James Burrows.

Price, who also represented Boss, said his death “weighed heavily on Allen” and that “it’s heartbreaking to now be grieving Joshua as well.”

Advertisement

After his “So You Think You Can Dance” days, Allen’s work included a McDonald’s commercial, a role in the debut season of “American Horror Story” and appearances in “Freak Dance,” “Step Up 3D,” and the 2011 “Footloose” remake, according to IMDb. He was also an instructor for several dance competitions.

Allen faced legal troubles in summer 2016, when he was accused of attacking his girlfriend at a coffee shop. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office charged him with two felony counts of willfully injuring his girlfriend, one felony assault with a deadly weapon and four misdemeanors related to battery, vandalism and violating a protective order, according to TMZ. Allen was poised to be a mentor on Season 13 of “SYTYCD,” but longtime host Cat Deeley announced his departure from the series on-air amid his domestic violence case.

He pleaded no contest in August 2016 and was sentenced to one year in jail.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsTelevisionObituariesThe Latest

The biggest entertainment stories

Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement
Advertisement