Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divorce: Were there hints a split was incoming?

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman separated earlier this year, after 19 years of marriage. They share two daughters.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s days as a Hollywood power couple are over — but the story of their marriage’s end goes on.

News of the Australian stars’ separation broke Monday afternoon, shocking pop culture enthusiasts and swiftly inspiring memes by AMC Theater devotees. But as netizens collectively processed the Oscar winner and the Grammy winner’s split on social media (some X users shot their shot, while others looked forward to Kidman’s next round of post-divorce roles), reports began to surface about their home life that suggest the breakup wasn’t a total surprise, especially for their inner circles.

The “Babygirl” star wasted no time once the split went public, officially filing to divorce Urban on Tuesday in Tennessee, citing “irreconcilable differences” in her complaint. Neither representatives for Kidman, 58, nor Urban, 57, immediately responded to requests for comment.

From Urban securing his own home in Nashville to Kidman applying for residency in Portugal, here are some hints that seem to have signaled a split was looming.

Keith’s home away from home

Partners in a loving relationship always need their space, but how much space is too much?

“Babygirl” star Kidman and “Blue Ain’t Your Color” crooner Urban had been living separately for months before news of their split broke, The Times confirmed. Though the pair shared a family home in Nashville, Urban moved out into his own home also in the country music hub, TMZ reported. Kidman’s divorce filing, reviewed by The Times, shows different mailing addresses for the estranged spouses.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, seen at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in 2020, share two teenage daughters. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Marriage trouble between the Australian stars “really hasn’t been a secret,” a source told People. The source also confirmed that the pair had been “living separately for a while now.”

“Their lives were moving in different directions,” the source added, “and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall.”

One-sided feelings?

Though Kidman made their separation official by filing for divorce, the “Moulin Rouge!” star reportedly didn’t want to split and “has been fighting to save the marriage.” She has also been caring for their daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, since Urban hit the road for his High and Alive world tour in May.

Over the course of their marriage, the “Happy Feet” and “Big Little Lies” star often flaunted her relationship on social media, sharing glamour shots from their red carpet outings and celebrating her husband’s win at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards. In June she celebrated 19 years of marriage to Urban on social media, sharing a black-and-white photo of them in a dressing room. “Happy Anniversary Baby,” she captioned the tender Instagram photo. However, the singer was notably absent from Kidman’s August Instagram post capturing “summer memories.” Maybe he was just on tour?

Urban, who did not post an anniversary photo to his grid, has mainly used his Instagram to promote his recent musical endeavors. In May, he also shared photos of himself and Kidman celebrating his ACM Awards win. That was the last post featuring his actor wife.

Keith’s new lyrics — and alleged new flame

As reports of the split surfaced this week, so did speculation and theories about what caused the breakup.

Sources told TMZ that the “Somebody Like You” singer, who spoke publicly in the past about marital tensions, allegedly found romance with another woman amid the separation. “Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it,” sources told the outlet.

Shortly after rumors of an alleged new flame spread, internet sleuths were quick to point out that Urban had changed the lyrics to one of his songs to honor a band mate during his tour. In “The Fighter,” Urban sings about being a stronger, better partner for the person of his desire — that was Kidman, he made very clear during a 2017 interview with Billboard. In 2016, Kidman and Urban released a giddy music video of themselves singing to the duet.

“When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter,” Urban’s original lyrics say.

But during a concert preceding the breakup news, Urban can be heard singing: “When they try to get you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player,” a nod to fellow musician Maggie Baugh, who has been on the road with him for months. In their previous performance of the song, Urban could be heard reciting the original lyrics.

Baugh shared video of Urban’s lyric change to her Instagram, writing in the caption, “Did he just say that👀.” This wasn’t the first time Urban changed his “The Fighter” lyrics to reflect who was sharing the stage with him. When he and country music star Carrie Underwood performed the song at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, he sang, “When they get to you, Carrie Underwood, I’ll be your fighter.” So ... romantic gesture or just some live music flair?

Urban’s rep did not immediately respond to an inquiry about his alleged new relationship.

Nicole’s new lease on life overseas

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman arrive at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

As Urban took his music on the road earlier this summer, Kidman was reportedly seeking to make a big move across the Atlantic.

Several outlets reported in late July that the “Eyes Wide Shut” star had applied to be a resident of Portugal, and that Urban’s name was not listed on the application. A source clarified to E! that Urban was absent from his appointment due to his tour, adding that “it’s mandatory for applicants to be physically present in order to apply for the visa.” At the time, Urban was set to submit his application at a later date, the source said. That was months ago, and the U.S. leg of Urban’s tour continues through October. He will play four shows overseas — Portugal is nowhere on the lineup — before returning stateside.

The two own several homes across the U.S. as well as luxurious abodes in Europe and Australia. Among those homes is a “plush” spot in Lisbon, the New York Post reported in July. A source told the outlet at the time that the pair’s “primary residence will continue to be in Nashville.”

Neither Kidman nor Urban have spoken publicly about their separation. In the past, however, their deep and mutual love for each other was the stuff of romance films: He once called her the “one I was searching for my whole life,” and she said “he was the love of my life.”

“Real love happens not when everything is going well but when things are going badly,” Kidman told People in a 2019 cover story. “It’s when human beings come together, if they’re going to, in a far deeper way. You’re then having to work together, and the ‘together’ is what it’s about.”