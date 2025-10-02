Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli separate after 28 years of marriage — and that college scandal

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

“Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have separated.

The Times confirmed Thursday that the longtime couple “are living apart” but “no legal proceedings are underway,” according to Loughlin’s representative. The news that Loughlin and Giannulli are taking a break from their marriage was first reported by People.

Loughlin and Giannulli have been married for nearly 28 years and share two daughters, including influencer Olivia Jade.

The couple were among the most prominent figures implicated in the Varsity Blues college admission scandal in 2019. Loughlin and Giannulli each pleaded guilty to fraud in 2020 for paying $500,000 to have their daughters gain admission to USC as recruits for the rowing team, even though neither had any experience with the sport. Loughlin was sentenced to 2 months in prison, while Giannulli served 5 months. (Both daughters left the school amid the scandal.)

A familiar face from various television films, Loughlin is best known for portraying Aunt Becky in “Full House,” which originally aired from 1987 to 1995, as well as its 2016 reboot “Fuller House.” She most recently appeared on the Prime Video series “On Call.” Giannulli founded Mossimo, a clothing brand once associated with Target.

Loughlin and Giannulli reportedly listed their L.A. home for sale in February.