Election ballots mailed on Nov. 4 may not be counted, state officials warn
Entertainment & Arts

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli separate after 28 years of marriage — and that college scandal

Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin in 2019
Lori Loughlin, front, and Mossimo Giannulli, left, “are living apart,” according to the actor’s representative.
(Steven Senne / Associated Press)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown and Alexandra Del Rosario
  • Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli “are living apart,” according to the actor’s representative.
  • The couple were among the most high-profile parents implicated in the Varsity Blues college admission scheme

“Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have separated.

The Times confirmed Thursday that the longtime couple “are living apart” but “no legal proceedings are underway,” according to Loughlin’s representative. The news that Loughlin and Giannulli are taking a break from their marriage was first reported by People.

Loughlin and Giannulli have been married for nearly 28 years and share two daughters, including influencer Olivia Jade.

A woman with blond hair posing in a white blazer

The couple were among the most prominent figures implicated in the Varsity Blues college admission scandal in 2019. Loughlin and Giannulli each pleaded guilty to fraud in 2020 for paying $500,000 to have their daughters gain admission to USC as recruits for the rowing team, even though neither had any experience with the sport. Loughlin was sentenced to 2 months in prison, while Giannulli served 5 months. (Both daughters left the school amid the scandal.)

A familiar face from various television films, Loughlin is best known for portraying Aunt Becky in “Full House,” which originally aired from 1987 to 1995, as well as its 2016 reboot “Fuller House.” She most recently appeared on the Prime Video series “On Call.” Giannulli founded Mossimo, a clothing brand once associated with Target.

Loughlin and Giannulli reportedly listed their L.A. home for sale in February.

Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

