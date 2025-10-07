8 fascinating collectibles spotted at a rare books fest, including an 1882 L.A. phonebook

A dog-eared punk zine flutters near a vellum-bound folio. An out-of-print tome sits beside a scribbled screenplay. This last weekend, Rare Books L.A. transformed Union Station’s historic ticket hall into a bustling biblio-bazaar, drawing more than 50 antiquarian booksellers and collectors from across the country.

Some came hunting for rare investment pieces, others simply to hold history in their hands. Twice a year, the fair celebrates printed treasures in all their collectible forms — with the next event set for February in Pasadena.

Visitors crowd Rare Books L.A. at Union Station on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (William Liang/For The Times)

We wandered the sold-out aisles and asked sellers what might make readers do a double-take. Here’s what turned our heads.