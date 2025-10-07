Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

8 fascinating collectibles spotted at a rare books fest, including an 1882 L.A. phonebook

A man in a suit holds a laminated copy of a yellowed 1882 telephone book.
“Los Angeles Telephone Book (1882)” was priced around $13,000 at Rare Books L.A.
(William Liang / For The Times)
By Mariella Rudi
  • Rare Books L.A. transformed Union Station into a bustling fair where more than 50 antiquarian booksellers showcased literary treasures and collectibles.
  • Items ranged from a $225,000 first edition of “Harry Potter” with typos to Los Angeles’ first phonebook from 1882, listing just 90 numbers.
  • Other finds included letters written to a cat by Agatha Christie and Julia Child (tricked into doing so by the cat’s self-described butler).
1

A dog-eared punk zine flutters near a vellum-bound folio. An out-of-print tome sits beside a scribbled screenplay. This last weekend, Rare Books L.A. transformed Union Station’s historic ticket hall into a bustling biblio-bazaar, drawing more than 50 antiquarian booksellers and collectors from across the country.

Some came hunting for rare investment pieces, others simply to hold history in their hands. Twice a year, the fair celebrates printed treasures in all their collectible forms — with the next event set for February in Pasadena.

People mill about amid various stations set up in Union Station for Rare Books LA.
Visitors crowd Rare Books L.A. at Union Station on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.
(William Liang/For The Times)

Advertisement

We wandered the sold-out aisles and asked sellers what might make readers do a double-take. Here’s what turned our heads.

diagonal grid of book covers

Books

10 books to read in October, from Thomas Pynchon’s first novel in 12 years to Susan Orlean’s memoir

Our 10 recommended books for October include the first new novel from Thomas Pynchon in more than a decade, a pandemic tale from Susan Straight and a memoir from Susan Orlean.

2

‘Harry Potter’ original, typos and all

A first edition copy of "Happy Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" sits behind glass.
The first edition of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” was on sale for $225,000.
(William Liang / For The Times)

A finger points to a typo of "Philosopher's," spelled without the second O, on the back of a first edition "Harry Potter."
The back of a first edition “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” has a typo in “philosopher.”
(William Liang / For The Times)

Among the fair’s big-ticket items was a rare first edition of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” — J.K. Rowling’s 1997 debut— offered at an eye-watering $225,000. “For books printed in the last 30 years, there’s Harry Potter, and then there’s everything else,” said Pasadena dealer Dan Whitmore. “It stands in a kind of a category of its own.” This particular copy is one of just 500 from the first hardcover printing in the U.K. Half of those went to libraries, Whitmore said, making them far less desirable to collectors. And then there are the typos: a duplicated “1 wand” on Page 51 and a misspelling on the back cover, where the title appears as “Philospher’s Stone.”

3

L.A.’s first phonebook

A yellowed copy of a Los Angeles phonebook from 1882 sits on glass.
This 1882 L.A. phonebook includes just 90 names.
(William Liang / For The Times)

Advertisement

On April 3, 1882, the city permitted the Los Angeles Telephone Co. to string lines within city limits. A week later, L.A. printed its first phone book. Most early directories were tossed once a new one arrived, but Peter Harrington Rare Books has a rare surviving copy, titled “Los Angeles Telephone Book (1882),” priced around $13,000.

The single, folded sheet lists just 90 names, mostly businesses near historic downtown such as liveries, saloons, physicians, mills, druggists and the local undertaker. Included are instructions for calling the central office, along with one- and two-digit numbers for USC’s first president, M.M. Bovard (dial “58”), and the Los Angeles Club (dial “38”). Seen at auction only twice in modern records, the directory is a rare piece of early Californiana — as much a record of the city’s earliest telecommunications as a social snapshot of fin de siècle Los Angeles.

4

Celebrity letters — to a cat

A letter from T.S. Eliot to Dr. Absalom Minola, a cat on Faber and Faber LTD Publishers stationary.
A letter from T.S. Eliot to Dr. Absalom Minola, a cat.
(William Liang / For The Times)

In the 1950s and ’60s, a literary-minded cat named Dr. Absalom Minola — writing via his “butler,” future UC Berkeley archivist Jim Kantor — began sending letters to authors, editors and public figures. The joke? No one knew they were corresponding with a feline. And they wrote back.

Long Beach, CA - September 04: Jessica Mercado smiles as foster cat Legs approaches her during a silent reading night at Cool Cat Collective on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 in Long Beach, CA. Cool Cat Collective hosts monthly events including a silent reading night with LB Bookworms where foster cats can socialize with humans and court potential adopters. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Lifestyle

Enjoy your fiction in the company of foster cats at this Long Beach boutique

A book club meets a cat cafe at Long Beach’s Cool Cat Collective, a gallery and boutique committed to fighting cat overpopulation in L.A.

T.S. Eliot — no stranger to feline alter egos — responded earnestly to a poetic quibble. Julia Child offered tips for speeding up custard. Joyce Carol Oates was grateful someone was reading her books. Agatha Christie graciously engaged with a critique involving the word “vole.” There are letters from Buckingham Palace, Dwight Eisenhower and Dow Chemical (which mailed Minola a replacement for a box of defective plastic wrap). The binder, offered by Kate Mitas, Bookseller for $5,000, contains 74 pieces of correspondence — epistolary catfishing at its finest and one of the great undiscovered literary hoaxes of the 20th century.

Advertisement
5

Ecotage at 50

A collection of memorabilia for "The Monkey Wrench Gang" sits on a glass shelf.
“The Monkey Wrench Gang” by Edward Abbey is about eco-saboteurs.
(William Liang / For The Times)

Ken Sanders is something of a folk hero in the antiquarian world: a notorious book-thief hunter, founding member of Earth First! Foundation, a conservation nonprofit, and “Antiques Roadshow” appraiser. Based in Salt Lake City, he’s long championed outlaw writers, western Americana and literary misfits — none more so than his late friend, Edward Abbey. In 1985, he commissioned an R. Crumb-illustrated edition of “The Monkey Wrench Gang,” Abbey’s cult novel about a ragtag crew of eco-saboteurs waging war on bulldozers, dams and the American West’s development boom.

Now, marking 50 years both in the trade and of “Monkey Wrench,” Sanders has released a $300 deluxe commemorative box set. He called Abbey’s novel “relevant as ever,” both a love letter to America and a sharp meditation on the morality of violence — especially when aimed at the systems and machinery of power.

6

Salvador Dalí‘s Wonderland

"The Deluxe Edition of Salvadore Dali's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" is seen at the Rare Books LA book fair.
The deluxe edition of Salvador Dalí’s version of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” as seen at Rare Books L.A.
(William Liang / For The Times)

A surrealist picture of people behind Queen and Jack cards next to Salvador Dali's signature.
Salvador Dalí’s reimagining of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” includes sinister-looking playing cards.
(William Liang / For The Times)

Advertisement

In 1969, Salvador Dalí sent Alice on a psychedelic trip. His surrealist reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s Victorian children’s novel, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” distorts the nonsense and whimsy: melting clocks and anxious White Rabbits, sinister playing cards and caterpillars on mushrooms. Through it all, a rope-skipping Alice cuts across each lush chapter like a hallucination in motion. This deluxe edition of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” — from David Brass Rare Books in Calabasas for $19,500 — is one of just 200, signed in pencil by Dalí and among a small handful marked hors commerce, meaning it was reserved for the publisher and close collaborators.

7

“¡Viva Zapata!”

A poster showing Emiliano Zapata wearing a large hat, ammo and a pistol under the slogan "Viva La Revolucion."
A poster with the image of Emiliano Zapata reimagined as a mascot for the farmworkers’ movement, thought to have been hung up in a field office or waved at a protest.
(William Liang / For The Times)

A striking 1970s poster from Cesar Chavez’s Farm Worker Press features Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata — rifle in one hand, sword in the other — reimagined as a mascot for California’s United Farm Workers. Printed on heavy stock in Delano, Calif., where the UFW was headquartered, the poster shows pinholes in its corners and chipped edges — suggesting it was once tacked up in a field office or waved at a protest. “It’s a fairly scarce piece,” said bookseller Teri Osborn. “And it’s definitely relevant to the spirit of the moment, everything we’ve just seen in the last 10 months.” One copy is held by the University of Michigan, though few others appear in institutional collections. Priced at $950.

8

Early lottery scratchers

A pile of lottery scratchers from the 1980s.
Unused Scratchers from the California lottery’s first years.
(William Liang / For The Times)

The California State Lottery debuted in 1985 at one dollar apiece with a $1-million jackpot. Biblioctopus has a rare, complete set of all 40 Scratchers from the lotto’s first five years. It’s the first collection of its kind, according to Jennefer Hime, whose father and the bookshop’s founder, Mark Hime, assembled the set out of pure collector’s instinct. “That’s just how his brain worked,” she says of his keen eye that transformed everyday ephemera into a valuable historical archive. California’s early Scratchers represent a unique chapter in gambling history, showcasing the era’s design, themes and prizes throughout those formative years. Framed together, they’d be a stunning display for any lotto aficionado.

Illustration of 4 book jackets

Books

Grab a cup of tea and cozy up to these 4 British mysteries this fall

This fall, check out these noteworthy British mysteries from Richard Osman, Elizabeth George, Ann Cleeves and Charles Finch.

9

A cigarette machine, but for books

A woman touches a button on a cigarette machine turned book dispenser.
A vintage cigarette machine was converted into a book dispenser at Rare Books L.A.
(William Liang / For The Times)

Advertisement

An art book unfolds in a woman's hands.
Mister F., a foldable book with nods to Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein,” was dispensed from a converted cigarette machine at Rare Books L.A.
(William Liang / For The Times)

If this year’s Rare Books L.A. had an unofficial theme, it was Dr. Frankenstein’s monster. Netflix partnered with the fair and the Library Foundation of Los Angeles to help promote Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s 1818 gothic novel, in select theaters Oct. 17. Many editions of “Frankenstein” were on display, including a 1934 cult favorite from illustrator Lynd Ward, often credited as the precursor of the graphic novel. But a delightfully unexpected tribute came courtesy of Johnson Rare Books & Archives (Covina, Calif.), who brought a repurposed Art Deco cigarette machine to vend “Mister F.,” a letterpress mini-book with quotes from “Frankenstein” and illustrations by Angel Bomb’s Todd Thyberg. The accordion-style booklet is small by design, but the machine is a fitting retro-futurist tribute to Shelley’s enduring monster.
Entertainment & ArtsBooksLifestyle

The biggest entertainment stories

Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement