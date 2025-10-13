Introverts welcome at this audiobook walking club in L.A.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

It’s a cloudy, gray morning in Hermosa Beach. Surfers stare out toward the pale, sparkling horizon. Pearly clouds gather over the ocean in the distance, a view that evokes the moody landscapes of Virginia Woolf’s novels.

A few blocks inland, the vibes are less pensive, more effusive at the Fleuria — Los Angeles’ first romance book truck. Crowded around the mobile bookstore, Alaina Lester is proclaiming her passion for romance novels to fellow book enthusiasts. She’s praising “Love And Other Conspiracies” by Mallory Marlowe. Her sales pitch hinges on the heartthrob protagonist: “He’s like a hot conspiracy theorist. If there even is such a thing.”

This Sunday morning, a group of book lovers — almost 90 of them — assembled in a parking lot for the Fleuria Audiobook Walking Club, a monthly event organized by owner Stephanie Pao. The event is akin to a silent disco for readers. Audiobook enthusiasts convene for coffee and conversation before walking alongside the beach, listening to their audiobooks, and sharing endorsements as they go. They don’t all read the same books, but it doesn’t matter.

On this Sunday in September, nearly 90 people showed up to walk along the beach and listen to audiobooks together, mostly romance titles. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Suddenly, the clouds thin. After an hour-long silent beachside walk, the crowd peels off their noise-cancelling headphones and breaks into lively chatter. Sweatshirts and hats display slogans like “Hot Girls Read” and “Banned Books Lover.” One attendee, Kaley Robinson, was listening to “The Briar Club” by Kate Quinn. She describes it as “about McCarthyism and the Red Scare. It’s a little bit of a murder mystery too.”

Over the last two decades, audiobooks have experienced a surge in popularity, which has been heightened in recent years by the pandemic and audio streaming services. In tandem, audiobook walking clubs have popped up across the country from Washington, D.C. , to Tennessee . Pao initiated the L.A.-area gathering after stumbling upon audiobook walks on TikTok. “I saw another bookstore doing something similar in Florida.”

Kaley Robinson holds a hard copy of “The Briar Club” by Kate Quinn while listening to the title on her phone. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Pao had low expectations when starting the event, but only three months in, it has become wildly popular — attendance almost doubling each month. “I genuinely thought it would be me and five people. I was surprised by how many people want community within the book space,” says Pao.

Pao explains that the appeal of the audiobook walking club lies in the combination of socializing and exercise, especially against the picturesque backdrop of Hermosa Beach. “We’re getting exercise, but also being able to chitchat afterwards and meet more book lovers.”

Because Fleuria is a romance book truck, attendees of the event are largely voracious romance readers, a genre that has received renewed interest in recent years, Pao says. “It has been the best-selling genre for many decades. Now, what’s different is people are more actively speaking about it.”

Stephanie Pao sits inside her romance book truck, the Fleuria. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Romance books are even more popular after the pandemic, says Fleuria owner Stephanie Pao. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

“A core tenet of romance is that there is a happily ever after,” argues Pao. Precarious and uncertain times make love stories even more seductive. “During the pandemic years, it was nice to know what you’re reading would have a happily ever after. It’s an escape for people now too.”

While the pandemic prompted a renewed interest in literature, readers have turned to in-person literary events to build community in the years since. “Social media has helped push people back into reading,” explains Pao. “I love that, because I’ve been a lifelong reader, so I’m excited to help get people reading more.”

Shyness is welcome at the audiobook walking club, Pao notes. There’s no pressure to make pithy and profound comments. “You can be more introverted. It’s not necessarily just discussing a book or having thoughts on a book; it’s more about being open to talking to other book lovers,” adds Pao.

In a culture where Amazon dominates the publishing industry, Pao hopes her audiobook walking club will make literary conversations more personal. “When you’re at Target or on Amazon, you’re not interacting with anybody and chitchatting about books or getting recommendations. I think people are craving that a lot.”

Andrea Hernandez listens to “Scythe & Sparrow” by Brynne Weaver. She’s decorated her headphones with a Fleuria Audiobook Walking Club sticker. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

One of the attendees, Kelly Hernandez, is a new fan of audiobooks. “I personally love them. It’s a great way to get your reading in even if you’re busy,” explains Hernandez. The audiobook walks have allowed her to bond with the reading community. “It’s honestly really relaxing. It’s a way to meet other like-minded people who share the same passion for books.”

While women primarily attend the walks, Pao jokes that the occasional man appears. On this Sunday, a baby in a stroller and a dog joined the outing.

Stephanie Pao takes a photo of her ecstatic book club members on foot. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Walking alongside the beach, Brittany Brown and Tatiana Espy, two best friends, explain that they are on a health and fitness journey, which led them to the audiobook walking club. “It’s a good collaboration of bringing like-minded folks who want to take advantage of the health aspect, working your mind and your body at the same time,” says Espy.

Books walkers were listening to “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart

“Rose in Chains” by Julie Soto

“The Perfect Marriage” by Jeneva Rose

“The Slowest Burn” by Sarah Chamberlain

“Julia Song is Undateable” by Susan Lee

“Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

“The Briar Club” by Kate Quinn

“Fake It Till You Bake It” by Jamie Wesley

“Can’t Get Enough” by Kennedy Ryan

Brown and Espy say the community element, trading book titles, is what keeps them returning. “The first thing we noticed was how kind and inviting everybody was. I feel like that’s a reflection of Stephanie. That’s the energy that she brings,” says Brown.

As the audiobook walks continue to gain popularity, Pao looks forward to connecting the literary community in new ways. In October, Hermosa Beach local and debut novelist Lauren Okie will be joining the audiobook walking club. Her debut novel, “The Best Worst Thing,” is set in Hermosa Beach, and the group will hike the tree-lined trails detailed in the book.

“I’m genuinely just surprised by how many people want to do this together. People drive from Lake Arrowhead just to do this. That makes me so excited,” says Pao.

