Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

The best looks from the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet

Kim Kardashian in a nude dress and matching mask.
Kim Kardashian was one of the stars with standout looks at the fifth annual Academy Museum Gala.
(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)
Malia Mendez. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures held its fifth annual star-studded fundraising gala Saturday at its Wilshire Boulevard campus.

An unrecognizable Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Demi Moore and Elle and Dakota Fanning were among the celebrity guests at the event, which debuted in 2021 upon the film museum’s long-awaited opening. The gala raises funds for museum exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming.

The Academy Museum collected more than $11 million in donations at last year’s gala, which honored Quentin Tarantino, Paul Mescal and Rita Moreno.

Advertisement
Steven Spielberg delivers a speech during the press preview of "Jaws the Exhibition" at the Academy Museum

Movies

‘The film certainly cost me a pound of flesh’: Spielberg returns to ‘Jaws’ via new Academy Museum exhibit

The Academy Museum is opening its largest single-film show yet, collecting props and artifacts from a movie that invented the summer blockbuster as we know it.

This year’s gala honorees included actor Penélope Cruz, director Walter Salles, comedian Bowen Yang and musician Bruce Springsteen, who was presented with the inaugural Legacy Award and performed live at the ceremony. A biopic about the rock legend, starring “The Bear’s” Jeremy Allen White, hits theaters Oct. 24.

Springsteen and Cruz, the recipient of this year’s Icon Award, are both Academy Award winners, the former for his original song “Streets of Philadelphia” — which he wrote for Tom Hanks’ 1993 legal drama “Philadelphia” — and the latter for her role in “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” (2008).

Salles, presented with the Luminary Award for innovative filmmaking, last year gave Brazil its first Academy Award for international film with his moving family drama “I’m Still Here.” Fernanda Torres was also nominated for her role as the Paiva family matriarch in the 2024 movie.

Yang received the Vantage Award, “honoring an artist or scholar who has helped to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema.” The “SNL” darling and “Las Culturistas” podcast host will return as Glinda’s sidekick Pfannee in “Wicked: For Good,” hitting theaters Nov. 21.

Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA - April 14: Cynthia Erivo poses for a portrait ahead of her the release of her upcoming album and her gig hosting the Tony Awards on Monday, April 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Music

What Cynthia Erivo is doing on her (very short) break from ‘Wicked’

As musical theater fans await Part 2 of the blockbuster Broadway adaptation, the woman behind Elphaba is releasing an album of softer, more intimate soul music.

Gala attendees spared no expense with their donations or their ensembles, with Jenna Ortega wearing a futuristic Grace Ling halter top, Rachel Zegler channeling Old Hollywood in Tamara Ralph Couture, Olivia Rodrigo sporting vintage Giorgio Armani Privé and Eva Longoria rocking Elie Saab.

Here are the best looks, captured by Times photographer Eric Thayer.

Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White poses in a tuxedo.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega wears a halter top and skirt.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried wears a black dress.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz looks to the side.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber pose together.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz wears a white gown.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

George Clooney

George Clooney poses in a tux.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst wears a nude dress with floral appliques.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne poses in a suit.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Bruce Springsteen and Martin Scorsese

Bruce Springsteen and Martin Scorsese post together.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco pose on the red carpet.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch holds up her gown.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Demi Moore

Demi Moore wears a red gown.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Charli XCX

Charli XCX wears a black gown.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan wears a purple gown covered in florals.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning wears a gown with a red feathered skit.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Addison Rae

Addison Rae wears a silver gown.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum wears a brown suit.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola pose together.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times )

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler wears a fuchsia gown with matching gloves.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne wears a silver gown.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong wears a red suit jacket and sunglasses.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning wears a gown white gown with black flowers.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Mikey Madison

Mikey Madison wears a sheer, sleeved gown.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Laura Dern

Laura Dern wears a white gown with feathers.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney wears a black gown.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Joey King

Joey King wears a black gown with thin cutouts.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Alison Brie and Dave Franco

Alison Brie and Dave Franco pose together.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson wears a strapless white gown.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts pose together.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson wears a corset dress.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Leslie Bibb

Leslie Bibb wears a red dress with side cutouts.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria wears a pale pink gown.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsMovies

The biggest entertainment stories

Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She started writing for The Times in 2023 as a summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, worked as an editorial assistant and reported with the Fast Break Desk’s entertainment news team. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement