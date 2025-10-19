The best looks from the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures held its fifth annual star-studded fundraising gala Saturday at its Wilshire Boulevard campus.

An unrecognizable Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Demi Moore and Elle and Dakota Fanning were among the celebrity guests at the event, which debuted in 2021 upon the film museum’s long-awaited opening. The gala raises funds for museum exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming.

The Academy Museum collected more than $11 million in donations at last year’s gala, which honored Quentin Tarantino, Paul Mescal and Rita Moreno.

This year’s gala honorees included actor Penélope Cruz, director Walter Salles, comedian Bowen Yang and musician Bruce Springsteen, who was presented with the inaugural Legacy Award and performed live at the ceremony. A biopic about the rock legend, starring “The Bear’s” Jeremy Allen White, hits theaters Oct. 24.

Springsteen and Cruz, the recipient of this year’s Icon Award, are both Academy Award winners, the former for his original song “Streets of Philadelphia” — which he wrote for Tom Hanks’ 1993 legal drama “Philadelphia” — and the latter for her role in “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” (2008).

Salles, presented with the Luminary Award for innovative filmmaking, last year gave Brazil its first Academy Award for international film with his moving family drama “I’m Still Here.” Fernanda Torres was also nominated for her role as the Paiva family matriarch in the 2024 movie.

Yang received the Vantage Award, “honoring an artist or scholar who has helped to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema.” The “SNL” darling and “Las Culturistas” podcast host will return as Glinda’s sidekick Pfannee in “Wicked: For Good,” hitting theaters Nov. 21.

Gala attendees spared no expense with their donations or their ensembles, with Jenna Ortega wearing a futuristic Grace Ling halter top, Rachel Zegler channeling Old Hollywood in Tamara Ralph Couture, Olivia Rodrigo sporting vintage Giorgio Armani Privé and Eva Longoria rocking Elie Saab.

Here are the best looks, captured by Times photographer Eric Thayer.

Jeremy Allen White

Jenna Ortega

Amanda Seyfried

Zoe Kravitz

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Penelope Cruz

George Clooney

Kirsten Dunst

Eddie Redmayne

Bruce Springsteen and Martin Scorsese

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Zoey Deutch

Demi Moore

Charli XCX

Michelle Monaghan

Elle Fanning

Addison Rae

Channing Tatum

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

Rachel Zegler

Cara Delevingne

Jeremy Strong

Dakota Fanning

Mikey Madison

Laura Dern

Sydney Sweeney

Joey King

Alison Brie and Dave Franco

Kate Hudson

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

Jennifer Hudson

Leslie Bibb

Eva Longoria