Game 3 of the World Series was a marathon. These celebrities bravely accepted that challenge

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were among the celebrities spotted Monday night at Game 3 of the 2025 World Series, where the Canadian singer’s Toronto Blue Jays lost in 18 innings.

The marathon Game 3 of the 2025 World Series was one for the books.

Monday’s nearly seven-hour stand at Dodger Stadium proved why the Boys in Blue are the hottest ticket in Los Angeles. The nail-biter came to a thrilling end for Dodgers fans with a walk-off home run by Freddie Freeman in the 18th inning after heroic efforts from the entire roster to notch the team’s second win over the Toronto Blue Jays in this series.

While Freeman, showtime wonder Shohei Ohtani and unexpected bullpen assassin Will Klein (along with the rest of the Dodgers bullpen) were among the stars on the field, plenty of other famous folks were spotted in the stands. Familiar faces like Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax and part-owner Magic Johnson were on hand to root, root, root for the home team, while Canada’s own Justin Bieber — out with wife Hailey Bieber — was among the Blue Jays fans in attendance.

The festivities kicked off with country singer Brad Paisley — a well-known Dodger fan — singing the national anthem, followed by Canadian singer JP Saxe performing “O Canada.” Paisley, coincidentally, has performed the “Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of three previous World Series games that all went into extra innings. Blessing or curse? The Dodgers did win three out of those four games, but two of them stretched all the way to 18 innings. Either way, free baseball is free baseball (just prepare some extra snacks).

Former Dodgers phenom Hideo Nomo, who is often credited with helping open the door for Japanese players like Ohtani and Dodgers pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki to make their way into the MLB, was on hand to throw out the first pitch.

Other Hollywood and sports stars in attendance included actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Jack Black, Rob Lowe, Steve Carrell, Jacob Elordi, Jerry O’Connell and Jeff Goldblum; TV personalities Mary Hart and Pat Sajak; singer Madison Beer along with her boyfriend, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert; fellow football players Matthew Stafford and Eric Dickerson; and DJ Mustard.

Want to join the celebrity set for Game 4? When this post was published, folks could still snag a cheap seat in the mid-$700 range. Multiply that by four and Dodger Stadium’s Field Level comes into play. Parking and Dodger Dogs are, of course, extra.

Brad Paisley

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Hideo Nomo

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Jason Bateman

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert

(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Pat Sajak

(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)