‘Love & Hip Hop’ alumna Masika Kalysha’s estranged husband dies in wrong-way crash

Masika Kalysha, right, urged blogs to hold back from sharing information about her estranged husband Jamar Champ’s death “until I do.”

Reality star Masika Kalysha, best known for her time on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” is mourning the death of her estranged husband Jamar Champ. He died early Tuesday morning after a wrong-way crash in Houston.

“I am in shambles,” she captioned an Instagram video shared Tuesday morning. “Please respect my family and my children at this time.”

In her post, the actor-singer urged blogs to hold back from sharing information about Champ’s death “until I do.” The 40-year-old entertainer underscored the importance of her being the first to tell her children about their father’s fatal crash. “I don’t want my kids to find out at school before I can tell them,” she said.

The Houston Police Department announced Tuesday that it is investigating the crash that occurred around 12:05 a.m. on the West Interstate Highway. Police said a silver BMW was driving west in eastbound lanes and “struck a silver Tesla Cybertruck head on,” according to a statement. As a result of the collision, the BMW caught fire and the Cybertruck struck an 18-wheeler.

Police confirmed in another release that the drivers of the BMW and Cybertruck both died — the former was pronounced dead at the scene and the latter died after he was transported to a nearby hospital. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Though law enforcement did not confirm the identities of the deceased drivers, Champ’s family confirmed to KHOU 11 that he was the Tesla driver and died of his injuries. He was 38.

Kalysha seemed to share the news of her estranged husband’s death on X, tweeting “God woke me up at 2:00am… I couldn’t sleep.”

“I didn’t know why. Jesus Christ I just received the worse news of my life,” she added. “Pray for me and my kids please.”

She later confirmed Champ’s death in a statement to the Shade Room. “During this incredibly challenging time, I kindly ask for respect and understanding as our family comes together to support one another and honor his memory,” she wrote.

“Your thoughts, prayers, and love mean the world to us as we navigate this devastating loss.”

Kalysha married former college football star Champ in 2021 and they share 3-year-old daughter Amari, according to People. The reality star, who also shares daughter Khari with “Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap, said in December 2023 that she and Champ were “separated.” A year later she said she was in mediation with her “soon-to-be” ex-husband.