Jennifer Aniston and ‘hypno-coach’ Jim Curtis finally make romance Instagram official
- Jennifer Aniston went Instagram official with transformational coach and author Jim Curtis while celebrating his 50th birthday, ending years of privacy about her romantic life.
- The relationship marks her first public romance since her 2018 divorce from Justin Theroux, seven years after her split from the “Leftovers” actor.
Jennifer Aniston celebrated boyfriend Jim Curtis’ birthday milestone by finally hard-launching their relationship to the online public.
The “Friends” alumna and “Morning Show” star confirmed her rumored relationship with the self-described “hypno-coach” and wellness educator Sunday, wishing him a happy 50th birthday on Instagram. Aniston posted a black-and-white photo of herself hugging Curtis from behind.
“Happy birthday my love,” she captioned the candid snapshot. “Cherished ❤️”
Los Angeles native Aniston, 56, was among the loved ones who gathered to celebrate Curtis’ birthday over the weekend. Curtis said on Instagram that he’s “50 and feeling good” as he shared the first batch of photos from the birthday bash. Though none of the pictures featured Aniston, he hinted that another “birthday recap” would be on the way.
“Thank you for all the wishes and love,” he said in the caption. “So grateful for you my friends, family and community.”
Aniston and Curtis reportedly sparked up a romantic connection during the summer. People published photos of the the pair soaking up the sun in July as they joined “Ozark” star Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka off the Spanish coast on the island of Mallorca. The “We’re the Millers” star hinted at her relationship with Curtis in September, when she shared a handful of photos recapping her summer adventures — including one of Curtis watching the sunset by the sea.
The Emmy winner began dating Curtis seven years after she and ex-husband Justin Theroux called it quits. She and the “Leftovers” actor married in 2015 and announced their split in 2018. Aniston was also previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.
As she enters a new chapter in her romantic life, Aniston continues to stay booked and busy. In recent months she committed to star in a TV adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” and starred in the fourth season of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” which premiered in September.
Earlier this year, Aniston also spoke about “Friends” co-star Matthew Perry’s death in October 2023. In an August interview with Vanity Fair, she said she and Perry’s loved ones “almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight.” Perry struggled with addiction and spoke openly about his experiences with substance abuse and his recovery efforts in his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.”
“As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better,” she said. “I’m glad he’s out of that pain.”