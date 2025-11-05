Some of Disneyland’s best rides are heading to ‘Fortnite’ for the first time

“Disneyland Game Rush” will bring mini-games inspired by rides including Rise of the Resistance, Web Slingers and Haunted Mansion to “Fortnite.”

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Disneyland is going to “Fortnite.”

Launching Thursday, “Disneyland Game Rush” is a new island that will bring some of the Happiest Place on Earth’s most popular rides into the “Fortnite” sandbox for the first time. A part of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebration, the limited-time experience includes mini-games inspired by attractions such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, Space Mountain, Indiana Jones Adventure, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout! and Haunted Mansion.

The in-game island will also feature a replica of the 70th anniversary sculpture inspired by Sleeping Beauty Castle as well as glimpses of the theme park’s familiar landmarks including the Incredicoaster and Pixar Pal-a-Round across the virtual skyline. Players who complete the island’s mini-games will collect keys that can be used to unlock Disneyland 70th-themed island-exclusive cosmetics so players will be able to show their Disney spirit.

Advertisement

Lifestyle For Subscribers Every ride at Disneyland, ranked Ranking the rides and attractions at Disneyland and California Adventure from best to worst is hard — but not impossible. Here is the ultimate Disneyland ride ranking.

“Fortnite” players can access the island by searching for Disneyland Game Rush or using island code 4617-4819-8826.

“Disneyland Game Rush” marks the latest Disney-affiliated “Fortnite” crossover since Walt Disney Co. acquired a stake in Epic Games in 2024. Earlier this year “Fortnite” launched “Galactic Battle,” which was billed as its biggest Star Wars-themed tie-in, as well as a “Simpsons”-themed battle royale mini-season that kicked off earlier this month.

Still to come is Disney and Epic Games’ interconnected “games and entertainment universe,” which will include brands such as Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and Avatar. This “new persistent universe” was announced last year.