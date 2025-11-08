Kim Kardashian misses the mark on the California bar exam, vows to keep trying

After deciding in 2018 that she wanted to study law, Kim Kardashian has failed the California bar exam on her first attempt.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Kim Kardashian won’t be arguing cases just yet.

The reality-TV star and billionaire entrepreneur revealed Saturday that she missed the mark on California’s bar exam but promised to keep studying until she passes.

“Well… I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up — just more studying and even more determination.”

The 45-year-old entrepreneur said she came “so close” this time and called the result “fuel” for her next try. “I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let’s go!”

Advertisement

The 45-year-old entrepreneur had sounded sanguine about the mandatory legal exam during an October appearance on Britain’s “The Graham Norton Show.” While promoting Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair” (she stars as a divorce attorney in that series), Kardashian said she was confident she would soon be a “qualified lawyer.”

Kardashian is attempting to follow in the footsteps of her father, Robert Kardashian. The late attorney, who shares Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob Jr. with Kris Jenner, famously was part of the “Dream Team” that represented O.J. Simpson during his murder trial in 1995. Simpson was accused of killing ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman on June 12, 1994. He was acquitted.

In an April 2019 Vogue interview, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and mother of four publicized her summer 2018 decision to study the law after championing the case of former prisoner Alice Marie Johnson, who had been imprisoned for life plus 25 years for a nonviolent drug offense. President Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence in 2018 at the urging of Kardashian and others and pardoned the great-grandmother two years later.

Advertisement

Over the years, Kardashian has been working with attorneys Van Jones and Jessica Jackson, who sponsored her studies. Instead of attending law school, Kardashian planned to pursue a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco and then take the bar in 2022.

After COVID pandemic-induced delays, Kardashian passed the baby bar exam in December 2021 after several attempts. In May, she passed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam, required before a person attempts to pass a bar exam in the United States.

Days before sharing her bar exam results, Kardashian said she used artificial intelligence to bolster her law studies. “Do you consider ChatGPT to be a friend?,” “All’s Fair” co-star Teyana Taylor asked the reality star during their Vanity Fair lie detector appearance.

Advertisement

“I use it for legal advice. So when I am needing to know the answer to a question, I’ll take a picture and snap it and put it in there,” Kardashian replied.

“So you’re cheating?” Taylor responded.

“They’re always wrong. It has made me fail tests.”

While Kardashian’s professional law career has yet to take off in real life, she is currently portraying a power player of an attorney on the small screen. In Murphy’s “All’s Fair,” Kardashian stars as the co-founder of an all-female firm with Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash and Taylor as her cohorts.