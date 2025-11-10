Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez take another step along the relationship spectrum

Danny Ramirez and Jessica Alba were photographed separately on the red carpet at the Baby2Baby gala on Saturday night but shared shots online Sunday of themselves posing together.

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez appeared to declare themselves official as a couple Sunday night, posting evidence of their togetherness from the annual Baby2Baby gala held Saturday night in West Hollywood.

The “Dark Angel” alum sandwiched a photo of herself with the words “Jessica Alba is in her happy era” between two shots of herself with Ramirez and others — Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Baby2Baby co-chief executive, in one and Orlando Bloom in the other. Ramirez skipped the photo with Bloom but included a different photo with Patricof.

Selfies of the two were posted as well, per TMZ, but those appeared to be gone by Monday morning.

It’s not as if Alba and Ramirez have been hiding the ball this whole time: The two actors were first spotted smooching in London in May, when he was still described as a “mystery man” in her life. Then in July they hit up Cancun together, were seen at a cozy dinner shortly thereafter and got caught on camera sharing PDA at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in September. Also in September, he could be seen in the background of a photo she posted from her dad’s birthday celebration. Last month, she posted a photo of the two of them holding hands with their backs to the camera during a trip to Byron Bay in Australia.

The two travel in the same circle of friends, it seems. “They were friends before it turned romantic,” a source told Us Weekly in mid-July. “Jessica is still keeping things casual.” The source continued, “She is having a lot of fun in this new era. It’s not serious, but she is enjoying time with him.”

Months later, Alba, 44, and Ramirez, 33, definitely seem to have edged toward the more serious end of the dating spectrum. A representative for Alba was traveling Monday and did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Ramirez — seen most recently as Manny Alvarez in four episodes of “The Last of Us” — counts roles in the movies “Captain America: Brave New World” and “Top Gun: Maverick” on his resume as well as gigs on TV’s “Black Mirror” Season 6 and five episodes of the “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” miniseries.

“L.A.’s Finest” actor Alba, who’s on the board of Baby2Baby, filed for divorce from Cash Warren in February after separating the day after Christmas 2024 and indicating a divorce was incoming in January. Those two met while working on “Fantastic Four” in 2004 — he was the assistant to director Tim Story and she played Sue Storm, a.k.a. the Invisible Woman — and got married in 2008.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” Alba said in a statement on Instagram in January. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

She said they were moving forward with “love and kindness and respect for each other” and would “forever be a family.”

The two are parents to daughters Honor and Haven, 17 and 14, and son Hayes, 7. In April, an order was filed making most parts of their divorce proceedings confidential.