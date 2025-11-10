At Kris Jenner’s birthday bash in Beverly Hills, police responded to noise complaints

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

It seems Kris Jenner cranked the volume up too much on her lavish Beverly Hills birthday celebration over the weekend.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” matriarch and businesswoman rung in her 70s on Saturday with an opulent and high-profile bash at Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos’ mansion, drawing ire from neighbors over its noise level. Police responded Saturday evening to the famed Warner estate — purchased by Bezos in 2020 for $165 million — after the Beverly Hills Police Department received radio calls about loud music, Lt. Kevin Orth confirmed Monday.

Neighboring residents complained of “loud music and disturbances echoing through the hills” and police spoke with the event security and issued a warning, according to TMZ. The outlet, which published photos of law enforcement outside the mansion, reported that attendees got particularly raucous when Bruno Mars delivered a private performance. Police also reportedly took issue with “large fake hedges” — apparently put up without a permit — that blocked the street beyond Bezos’ property.

A representative for Jenner did immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jenner enjoyed a James Bond-themed bash (coincidence?) that counted daughters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall among attendees. Backgrid published photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah, Gayle King, Tina Knowles, Mariah Carey, Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan, Sarah Paulson and Naomi Watts, among many others arriving at the grandiose event.

Jenner also posted photos from the Saturday soirée on Instagram, sharing snaps of herself with her “beautiful family and friends,” including Bezos and wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys and Tommy Hilfiger. The famed “mom-ager” shared additional photos from the event Monday.

Hours before Jenner’s birthday bash, second-eldest daughter and shapewear mogul Kim Kardashian announced a bump on her years-long journey to become an attorney. The Skims mogul and “All’s Fair” actor, 45, revealed she failed California’s bar exam on her first attempt.

“Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar,” she said in an Instagram story. “No shortcuts, no giving up — just more studying and even more determination.”

She added: “Falling short isn’t failure — it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more.”