Paris Jackson says drug use put a hole in her septum. Why she won’t get surgery to fix it

Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, gets candid about the toll taken by her past drug use, including her perforated septum.

Ask Paris Jackson, daughter of late pop star Michael Jackson, for her thoughts on drug use and she will offer a blunt response: “I don’t recommend it because it ruined my life.”

The 27-year-old model-musician on Monday shared with her TikTok followers that her past drug use has taken a toll on her nasal tissues. In her two-minute video, Jackson explained that the “really loud whistle” from her nose comes from her perforated septum. The Cleveland Clinic describes this as a hole in the tissue that separates your nostrils. Jackson, also an actor, held up a light to her nose to show followers the hole in her septum.

“That is what you think it’s from,” she said before issuing her gentle warning to followers. “Don’t do drugs, kids. Or, I mean do. You know, everyone’s gonna have the experience you need to have with life.”

Drug misuse, chemical exposure, autoimmune diseases and infections are among the conditions that can cause a perforated septum. Treatment for the condition varies on the size of the hole, its impact on the nose’s structure and the severity of symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic. People with more serious cases may need surgery or prosthetic button to fill the hole, while others may need home remedies or to monitor the septum if there aren’t any significant issues.

Jackson continued her video by explaining she has no intentions to go under the knife to address the abnormality. “I don’t want to get plastic surgery to fix it because I’m almost six years sober,” she said. “You have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly.”

The “Hit Your Knees” singer added: “I’ve been living with this since I was about 20 and it’s a b— when you’re in the studio.”

Jackson and older brother Prince Jackson are the children of Michael Jackson and ex-wife Debbie Rowe. The embattled pop star, who died in 2009, also fathered Bigi Jackson using a surrogate.

“American Horror Stories” actor Jackson has been open about her sobriety for years, often speaking about her mental health struggles as well. In January she celebrated five years “clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol.”

In addition to focusing on her sobriety, Jackson has also taken recent strides in her musical career. Hours after speaking about her perforated septum, she opened for Queens of the Stone Age at San Francisco’s Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall, and earlier this year she shared the stage with rock bands Incubus and Manchester Orchestra.