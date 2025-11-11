Don't Miss
Sally Kirkland, Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner for ‘Anna,’ dies at 84

Sally Kirkland smiling in an orange jacket, gold scarf and black shirt
Sally Kirkland, who had almost 300 acting credits in a career that continued until this year, died Tuesday in hospice care. She was 84.
(John Salangsang / Invision / Associated Press)
Dawn Burkes.
By Dawn Burkes
Sally Kirkland, a prolific Golden Globe-winning star of stage and screen who was also nominated for an Academy Award, has died.

The actor died early Tuesday morning in Palm Springs, her manager confirmed to Variety, after being placed in hospice last week with a diagnosis of dementia. She was 84.

“Thank you for all your love and support. Sally is grateful for your kindness and love. Sally is on hospice now and is resting comfortably. Please hold and send the light for Sally,” said a GoFundMe page set up before Kirkland’s death to help with her medical care.

Kirkland’s honors came from the 1987 film “Anna,” in which she co-starred with Paulina Porizkova. The movie was one of hundreds of credits for the actor that included 1991’s “JFK,” 2003’s “Bruce Almighty,” “80 for Brady” in 2023 and the television series “Charlie’s Angels.”

This story is developing.

Dawn Burkes

Dawn Burkes is a deputy editor on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She is the former editorial and publishing coordinator for Fangoria and a former editor, entertainment reporter, “From the Hip” podcast host and the TV writer/critic for the Dallas Morning News. Her career includes writing and editing at American Muslim Today, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, USA Today, the Miami Herald and the Tallahassee Democrat.

