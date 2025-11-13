Court rejects Tory Lanez’s appeal of Megan Thee Stallion shooting verdict
- Rapper Tory Lanez will remain on the hook for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the Hollywood Hills five years ago.
- The rapper’s legal team can petition to have the California Supreme Court hear the appeal, despite Wednesday’s decision.
Imprisoned rapper Tory Lanez has failed in his efforts to overturn his guilty verdict for shooting Megan Thee Stallion five years ago.
A three-judge panel from the California 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled against 33-year-old Lanez (legal name Daystar Peterson) on Wednesday, reinforcing his convictions on three felony counts stemming from the violent incident in 2020. Neither representatives for Peterson or Megan Thee Stallion (legal name Megan Pete) immediately responded to requests for comment on Thursday.
Peterson’s legal team can petition to have the California Supreme Court hear the appeal, despite Wednesday’s decision.
Canadian musician Peterson, who rose to popularity in the late 2000s, was convicted in December 2022 of assault and weapons offenses. He was convicted of assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and negligent discharge of a gun, following a two-week trial that featured tearful testimony from Pete.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023. Peterson is currently carrying out his sentence at the California Men’s Colony near San Luis Obispo. He was relocated there after he was stabbed by a fellow inmate at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi earlier this year.
“Savage” rapper Pete, on the other hand, is currently at the center of two legal disputes. One is a harassment suit filed against her in 2024, from a cameraman who alleges that she forced him to watch her have sex in a car while on tour in Europe. The other is a 2024 defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz.
Authorities identified the man accused of stabbing incarcerated rapper Tory Lanez with a self-made shank as Sabino Casio, 41, who is serving a life sentence for murder.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.