Liev Schreiber ‘cleared to return to work’ after weekend hospitalization, rep confirms

Emmy-nominated “Ray Donovan” star Liev Schreiber is on the mend, after a health scare landed him in a New York City hospital over the weekend.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Liev went into the hospital for testing and as of this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to work,” a representative for the 58-year-old actor said in a statement shared to multiple outlets. The representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

TMZ broke the news of Schreiber’s weekend hospitalization on Monday. The “Caught Stealing” and “Spotlight” actor experienced a “massive headache” Sunday and was instructed by his doctor to go “immediately” to a hospital, sources told the outlet. Schreiber stayed in the hospital overnight and underwent numerous tests. TMZ reported Monday that the actor “is able to speak and walk without any issues and has the full use of his limbs.”

Schreiber, ex-partner to “All’s Fair” and “Mulholland Drive” actor Naomi Watts, previously shared his struggles with severe headaches last year. During his 2024 appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Schreiber spoke about a “terrible headache” he experienced during the Broadway revival production of “Doubt: A Parable.”

The migraine, he said, caused him to forget co-star Amy Ryan’s name and led him to forget his lines onstage during a show, prompting understudy Chris McGarry to finish the show. “The play is gone from my head,” Schreiber recalled to Seth Meyers, “I know I’m in a play but I don’t know what play I’m in.”

During his late-night appearance, Schreiber said he was worried he had suffered a stroke and eventually underwent an MRI scan, which showed no sign of a brain bleed. After a visit with a neurologist, the actor said he learned he had a condition called transient global amnesia. According to Mayo Clinic, “being unable to create new memories and remember the recent past defines the condition.”

Strenuous physical activity, sexual intercourse and mild head trauma are among common triggers for transient global amnesia. Schreiber told Meyers that the health scare was a one-time incident, and he was able to push forward with the play.

Schreiber later earned a Tony Award nomination for his role, though the prize for actor in a play went to “Succession’s” Jeremey Strong for his work in “An Enemy of the People.” Schreiber’s co-stars Ryan and Quincy Tyler Bernstine also received nominations for their work.