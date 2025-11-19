Advertisement
Ariana Grande says her 10-city tour next summer could be her ‘one last hurrah’ as a pop star

Ariana Grande looking straight ahead in a one-shoulder gown with her hair up and a serious expression on her face
Ariana Grande, who performed 97 shows in North America and Europe on her Sweetener World Tour in 2019, says her 10-city mini tour next summer could be her last as a pop star.
(Scott A Garfitt / Invision / Associated Press)
Christie D'Zurilla. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Christie D’Zurilla
Assistant Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow
  • Ariana Grande tells Amy Poehler that her 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour will be her “one last hurrah” before she steps back from touring indefinitely.
  • The pop star is pivoting to acting, currently filming projects such as “Focker In-Law” alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro after spending years on the “Wicked” movies.
  • Her scaled-down 10-city tour is dramatically smaller than her 2019 world tour, which had 97 shows, and possibly signals a major career shift.

Want to hear Ariana Grande, actor, playing Ariana Grande, pop star? Make sure you have a ticket for her Eternal Sunshine Tour next summer, because after that she’s not planning to do another one any time soon.

In fact, she’s calling the tour her “one last hurrah.”

“I’m very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time,” she said Tuesday on the “Good Hang With Amy Poehler” podcast. “So I’m going to give it my all and it’s going to be beautiful and I think that’s why I’m doing it, because it’s like, one last hurrah.”

One. Last. Hurrah.

Grande is a mere 32 years old. That said, her last tour had 97 shows on two continents in less than a year. We would be tired of it too.

The 2026 tour, which runs from June 6 to Sept. 1, hits only 10 cities with multiple dates in each. Tickets went on sale a couple of months back, but there’s always the resale market.

Also, Ariana Grande the actor is very busy at the moment, with more going on than simply “Wicked: For Good” promotion. That obligation, though, has taken her all over the world for multiple premieres, including one in Singapore last week where she was accosted on the yellow carpet by a self-proclaimed troll looking to glom onto her fame and make it his own. (He is currently in jail.)

She has also been busy filming “Focker In-Law,” the fourth installment in the somewhat unlikely “Meet the Fockers” franchise.

“It’s just so great to sort of experience a new, new journey and learn from those around me,” one that includes Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro and Beanie Feldstein, she told Poehler.

The host said it sounded like this movie was “much less physically exhausting” than her work in “Wicked,” but Grande begged to disagree.

“I’m not sure I’m supposed to say this, but I have to say it ’cause you’re going to laugh your ass off. My character’s a triathlete,” she explained.

“Oh nooooo!” Poehler said. “So you’re always running?”

“I spent yesterday doing burpees and high knees with Robert De Niro, and he’s like, ‘Good job, Olivia. Good job,’” said the “Thank U, Next” singer, whose character is named Olivia Jones. “It’s like the craziest, most — I’m like, what is this movie? What are we doing? But I’m having a blast.”

There’s no corset, like Glinda wore, in “Focker In-Law.” No posture-altering shoes, according to Grande. But Stiller and De Niro are both big runners in their free time, which apparently starts in the neighborhood of 4:40 a.m. As for Ariana?

“There’s a lot of biking in this movie. Like a lot lot lot lot.”

No rest, apparently, for the wicked.

Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break team. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor, started writing about celebrities in 2009 and has more than 36 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

