Holiday Preview: Must-see movies, TV and concerts to catch before the year ends

(Katie Smith / For The Times)

In a season of lists — gift lists, card lists, guest lists, ingredient lists — we’ve got the best one of all: holiday entertainment lists. Our holiday preview has everything you need, no shopping, mailing, inviting or cooking required.

Browse our picks throughout the week for what to watch on the couch, at the movie theater or on stage. There’s something for everyone: Oscar front-runner “Hamnet” for Shakespeare lovers seeking a good cry; Katseye at the Palladium for K-pop fans eager to collectively scream; “Jingle Bell Heist” for meet-cute admirers and “Bob Baker’s Nutcracker” for nostalgics.

Advertisement

Bookmark this page to return to when you’re bored — or you know, looking to escape your own holiday drama. — Brittany Levine Beckman, Entertainment and Features editor