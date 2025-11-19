Holiday Preview: Must-see movies, TV and concerts to catch before the year ends

-
-
- Share via
In a season of lists — gift lists, card lists, guest lists, ingredient lists — we’ve got the best one of all: holiday entertainment lists. Our holiday preview has everything you need, no shopping, mailing, inviting or cooking required.
Browse our picks throughout the week for what to watch on the couch, at the movie theater or on stage. There’s something for everyone: Oscar front-runner “Hamnet” for Shakespeare lovers seeking a good cry; Katseye at the Palladium for K-pop fans eager to collectively scream; “Jingle Bell Heist” for meet-cute admirers and “Bob Baker’s Nutcracker” for nostalgics.
Bookmark this page to return to when you’re bored — or you know, looking to escape your own holiday drama. — Brittany Levine Beckman, Entertainment and Features editor
From late-breaking Oscar contenders such as “Marty Supreme” starring Timothée Chalamet to an “Anaconda” remake, the final weeks of 2025 have something for everyone.
Our television critic guides you through the blizzard of holiday programming available to watch from the comfort of your home.
Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson chase a dream in ‘Song Sung Blue,’ the year’s stealth Oscar contender
Based on the ups and downs of a real-life Neil Diamond tribute act, the movie, directed by Craig Brewer, required charm, realness and vocal firepower to spare.
It’s Nutcracker season. 16 ways to experience the holiday tradition in and around L.A.
From downtown L.A. to Long Beach to Pasadena to Irvine to Anaheim, here are 16 productions of the holiday perennial ‘The Nutcracker’ (with and without Tchaikovsky).
Enjoy our guide to 10 must-see concerts to enjoy from post-Thanksgiving through the top of 2026.