Entertainment & Arts

Holiday Preview: Must-see movies, TV and concerts to catch before the year ends

Illustration of a group of animals watching a movie in the forest
(Katie Smith / For The Times)

In a season of lists — gift lists, card lists, guest lists, ingredient lists — we’ve got the best one of all: holiday entertainment lists. Our holiday preview has everything you need, no shopping, mailing, inviting or cooking required.

Browse our picks throughout the week for what to watch on the couch, at the movie theater or on stage. There’s something for everyone: Oscar front-runner “Hamnet” for Shakespeare lovers seeking a good cry; Katseye at the Palladium for K-pop fans eager to collectively scream; “Jingle Bell Heist” for meet-cute admirers and “Bob Baker’s Nutcracker” for nostalgics.

Bookmark this page to return to when you’re bored — or you know, looking to escape your own holiday drama. — Brittany Levine Beckman, Entertainment and Features editor

Jack Black, Paul Rudd in “Anaconda”, Timothée Chalamet in "Marty Supreme”, Ronal in “Avatar: Fire and Ash”

Movies

The 12 movies we’re most looking forward to this holiday season

From late-breaking Oscar contenders such as “Marty Supreme” starring Timothée Chalamet to an “Anaconda” remake, the final weeks of 2025 have something for everyone.

Photo illustration of Pierson Fodé and Alicia Silverstone, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas, Eva Longoria.

Television

Watch these 22 TV holiday specials, movies and cultural events this season

Our television critic guides you through the blizzard of holiday programming available to watch from the comfort of your home.

2025 Holiday Preview landing page — no other uses

Movies

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson chase a dream in ‘Song Sung Blue,’ the year’s stealth Oscar contender

Based on the ups and downs of a real-life Neil Diamond tribute act, the movie, directed by Craig Brewer, required charm, realness and vocal firepower to spare.

Clockwise from bottom left, Grand Kiev Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and Inland Pacific Ballet

Entertainment & Arts

It’s Nutcracker season. 16 ways to experience the holiday tradition in and around L.A.

From downtown L.A. to Long Beach to Pasadena to Irvine to Anaheim, here are 16 productions of the holiday perennial ‘The Nutcracker’ (with and without Tchaikovsky).

From left, Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes, Black Thought of the Roots, Cameron Winter of Geese

Music

10 must-see L.A. concerts this holiday season

Enjoy our guide to 10 must-see concerts to enjoy from post-Thanksgiving through the top of 2026.

