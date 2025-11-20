Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield, the Stone Roses bassist, dies at 63

Gary Manny “Mani” Mounfield of the Stone Roses performs at the Isle of Wight Festival in Newport in 2013.

Gary “Mani” Mounfield, the bassist of influential English rock band the Stone Roses, has died. He was 63.

The musician’s brother, Greg Mounfield, shared the news on Facebook, writing “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce the sad passing of my brother.” His cause of death has not been revealed.

The news comes after the Stone Roses’ founding member announced the the Stone Roses, Primal Scream and Me Tour last week. The British bass player had plans to tour the U.K. between September 2026 and June 2027, on an intimate conversation tour where he would share stories from the most pivotal moments in his career.

Mounfield was born in Crumpsall, a Manchester suburb, in 1962. In the early ‘80s, he first formed a band called the Fireside Chaps, alongside guitarists John Squire and Andy Couzens. The group soon evolved into the Stone Roses, when Ian Brown joined as their lead vocalist. Couzens left the band, Alan “Reni” Wren hopped on the drums and they went on to release their self-titled debut album in 1989.

The album is regarded as a project that shaped the then-popular Madchester scene (started in Manchester), where psychedelic raves and indie rock met in the middle. The record, which peaked at No. 5 on U.K. charts, laid the groundwork for the Britpop movement of the ‘90s, inspiring groups like Oasis, Blur and the Charlatans.

After their first album, the Stone Roses were faced with a legal dispute from their label at the time, Silvertone, and signed a different deal with Geffen in 1991. Their sophomore album, “Second Coming,” would be their last full-length project before the group began to slowly disband. By 1996, the members had gone their separate ways and Mounfield joined Scottish rock band Primal Scream.

The bassist remained with Primal Scream until the Stone Roses announced a reunion in 2011. They released a comeback single, “All for One,” in 2016 and the band continued to regularly perform until 2017.

Since the news of Mounfield’s death, Brown posted on X , saying “Rest in peace Mani.” Tim Burgess of the Charlatans called him “one of the absolute best in every way — such a beautiful friend.” Liam Gallagher of Oasis wrote, “In total shock and absolutely devastated on hearing the news about Mani my hero.” Shaun Ryder of Happy Mondays , also wrote, “my heartfelt condolences to his twin boys and all of his family.”

Mounfield and his wife Imelda, who died of cancer in 2023, are survived by twin sons Gene Clark and George Christopher.