Jimmy Cliff, reggae legend and actor known for ‘The Harder They Come,’ dies at 81

Jamaican musician, singer and actor Jimmy Cliff.
Jamaican musician, singer and actor Jimmy Cliff performs during the Timbre Rock and Roots concert on Friday March 22, 2013, in Singapore.
(Wong Maye-E / Associated Press)
By Times staff

Jimmy Cliff, the legendary musician who helped popularize reggae around the world and paved the way for future stars of the genre such as Bob Marley, has died. He was 81.

Cliff’s wife, Latifa Chambers, announced the singer’s death in a statement shared Monday on social media, writing that he “crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia.” Additional information was not immediately available.

“To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love,” the post on Instagram read.

Cliff starred in the 1972 Jamaican crime film, “The Harder They Come,” and is known for the movie’s title track and other songs, including “Many Rivers to Cross,” and “You Can Get It If You Really Want.”

This story will be updated.

