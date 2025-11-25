Tara Reid says a spiked drink ‘knocked me out immediately’ and led to her hospitalization

Tara Reid says “you have to be really be careful with your drink” as she speaks about her recent trip to the hospital.

Tara Reid issued a warning to fans after an evening sip and cigarette at a hotel bar ended in her hospitalization over the weekend: “You have to be really careful with your drink”.

The “American Pie” and “Big Lebowski” actor landed in the hospital in Chicago early Sunday morning after drinking a glass of wine she alleges had been spiked. She spoke about her trip to the hospital and recalled the chain of events prior in an interview with TMZ.

A representative for Reid did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Tuesday.

On Monday, the 50-year-old actor told TMZ hosts Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere that she had ordered a drink at the hotel bar — she did not name the hotel — and left it to smoke a cigarette outdoors. Upon returning to the bar, Reid said she saw a napkin placed on top of her drink. Though she found that odd, she proceeded to drink it.

“Before I knew it, I was in the hospital eight hours later,” she said.

TMZ published witness video from the hotel incident, showing multiple people placing Reid into a wheelchair. She can be heard slurring her speech and moving her arms uncontrollably. Another clip shows her on a stretcher, with medical personnel escorting her out of the hotel lobby.

Reid told Levin and Latibeaudiere that doctors said she had been drugged but did not provide additional information about her stay, including whether they had tested for any specific substances. “It was all kinda vague,” she said, “it was all very blurry.”

Reid added that she was unaware of the treatment or tests she received because she was unconscious.

After the incident and her hospitalization, the “Van Wilder” and “Sharknado” actor said she and her agent went to a fan signing and then went home. She was scheduled to appear at the Chicago Sports Spectacular on Sunday.

The incident was a “big blur,” she said.

Reid went to to say she was grateful that she was in a public space when she blacked out, expressing her concerns about being sexually assaulted if she had been in a private space instead.

“I don’t know what that stuff was, but whatever it is it knocked me out immediately,” she said.

A representative for the actor confirmed to E! that she has filed a police report about the incident and is cooperating with authorities.

“Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time,” the rep said in a statement published by E! “She also urges everyone to be careful, watch your drinks and never leave them unattended, as this can happen to anyone. She will not be making further comments at this stage.”