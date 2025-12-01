‘Home Improvement’s Zachery Ty Bryan arrested again, his sixth arrest over five years

“Home Improvement” actor Zachery Ty Bryan, pictured in 2013, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of violating the terms of his probation.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Oregon police arrested “Home Improvement” actor Zachery Ty Bryan over the Thanksgiving weekend, adding to his years-long legal troubles.

The Lane County Sheriff’s office confirmed the 44-year-old former child star’s arrest in a Facebook statement shared Monday. Law enforcement arrested Bryan and and his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. after officers responded to a report of reckless endangerment near a popular camping site about 30 miles from Eugene, the statement said.

The couple was traveling in a pickup truck with their three small children when, at one point, the actor exited the vehicle and started walking on the road. Cartwright, 32, allegedly “attempted to run over Bryan, crashing the truck with the children inside into the ditch,” according to the statement. Bryan moved out of the way, and no one inside the car was injured.

Advertisement

Deputies spoke to Bryan and Cartwright and “observed signs both were impaired,” the statement added. Neither representatives for Bryan nor Cartwright immediately responded to The Times’ requests for comment on Monday.

Jail records show that Bryan was booked on Saturday on suspicion of violating probation on a fourth-degree felony assault charge stemming from a domestic violence conviction in 2023. Cartwright was also booked Saturday on suspicion of first-degree attempted assault, three counts of reckless endangering another person and driving under the influence.

Both Bryan and Cartwright are in custody as of Monday, with the former set to be released on Wednesday. It’s unclear when and if Cartwright will be released.

Advertisement

Their three children were placed with a family member, officials said.

Bryan’s arrest on Saturday marks his sixth arrest over five years. In January, Bryan was arrested and charged in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence. Cartwright was the woman Bryan allegedly assaulted during that incident, People reported. He was released after posting $10,000 bail.

The actor, who also appeared in “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” faced two DUI arrests in 2024, in February in California and in October in Oklahoma. In 2023, Bryan was arrested and pled guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree. Bryan, as part of his sentence, was placed under 36 months of supervised probation and ordered to follow a set of conditions typical of domestic violence cases, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

At the time, he was ordered to refrain from contacting his victim without his probation officer’s permission, to undergo alcohol and substance abuse treatment and to avoid alcohol and drug use. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office accuses Bryan of violating that order, writing he was “not supposed to be in contact with Cartwright.”

Advertisement

Bryan was also arrested in 2020 on suspicion of strangulation and assault. Those charges stemmed from a dispute involving his girlfriend at the time. Police said Bryan allegedly assaulted the woman, impeded her breathing, and took her phone away when she tried to call 911.

The actor is best known for starring as Brad Taylor in “Home Improvement,” the eldest child of the show’s core family. The ABC Sitcom aired from 1991 to 1999 and starred Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Taran Noah Smith. “Home Improvement” stars Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning reunited with co-star Allen for the Season 2 of his series “Shifting Gears” in October.