Miley Cyrus and rock drummer Maxx Morando are engaged after four years of dating

Miley Cyrus, right, and Maxx Morando pose at the world premiere of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” in Los Angeles.

Something beautiful seems to be on the horizon for Miley Cyrus and her rocker boyfriend Maxx Morando: married life.

The “Hannah Montana” star-turned-pop diva and the drummer are engaged after four years of dating, a source confirmed to People on Tuesday. News of the pair’s engagement, first reported by Page Six, comes hours after they sparked engagement rumors when they hit the red carpet Monday for the world premiere of James Cameron’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” in Hollywood.

A representative for the Grammy-winning “Flowers” singer did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Cyrus, who penned an original song for the fantasy action film, accessorized her black, sequined gown with silver earrings, a diamond necklace and several rings — including one on that finger. As she and Morando posed for photos on the carpet, Cyrus placed her left hand on his chest.

Publicist Francesca Simons, whose firm represents jeweler Jacquie Aiche, posted more details about the bauble to her Instagram stories. According to her posts, the “engagement ring” is a cushion-cut diamond set in a chunky 14-karat gold band. Cyrus previously featured the ring on Instagram as she celebrated her 33rd birthday in late November.

The “Dream As One” singer, 33, and Morando, 27, first sparked dating rumors in 2021 and made their romance PDA-official in April 2022. In January 2024, Cyrus and Liily drummer Morando appeared together at the 66th Grammy Awards, where the former took home her first career prizes for “Flowers.” Her latest album, “Something Beautiful,” is nominated for pop vocal album for the 2026 ceremony.

Miley Cyrus arrives with Maxx Morando at the premiere of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

Cyrus was previously married to “Hunger Games” and “Witcher” actor Liam Hemsworth from December 2018 to August 2019. Hemsworth is also betrothed, set to marry Australian model Gabriella Brooks, who announced their engagement in September.

In a recent interview with the Cut, Cyrus described Morando as a “person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me.”