Weezer bassist Scott Shriner’s wife Jillian Lauren files for divorce months after LAPD shooting

Author Jillian Lauren filed to divorce Weezer‘s longtime bassist Scott Shriner after 20 years of marriage. They have two teenage sons.

Weezer’s longtime bassist Scott Shriner and his wife Jillian Lauren are going their separate ways after 20 years of marriage — and months after the latter allegedly exchanged gunfire with Los Angeles police earlier this year.

The bestselling “Everything You Ever Wanted” author, 52, filed her petition for divorce on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” but did not list an official date of separation. The two married in November 2005 and share two teenage sons.

Lauren wants joint legal and physical custody of the two children and seeks spousal support. She also requests to terminate the court’s ability to award support to Shriner, 60, and that he pay her legal fees. Additionally, she requests that the court remove her husband’s last name from her legal name.

Lauren filed her petition months after Los Angeles police arrested her on suspicion of attempted murder in April. Authorities accused her of firing a gun at LAPD officers in the backyard of her Eagle Rock home as they were searching for a suspect in a separate hit-and-run incident.

Police shot Lauren and she was hospitalized with a wound that was not life-threatening.

At the time, the California Highway Patrol had requested the Los Angeles Police Department’s assistance in tracking down three people who had fled the scene of a hit-and-run on the nearby 134 Freeway. Police officers were directed to the back of a residence in the 5300 block of Waldo Place, the street where Lauren lives and where one of the suspects was seen running. There, officers saw Lauren standing in the backyard of her neighboring property with a handgun drawn, police said. Police said she pointed the gun at officers, and they exchanged gunfire. The incident occurred days before Weezer’s performance at Coachella.

Prosecutors eventually charged Lauren with assault and negligent discharge of a firearm. She pleaded not guilty in May to those felony charges. In September, Lauren avoided jail time for her role in the incident as a judge granted her diversion due to mental health issues. Under the agreement, Lauren must not own firearms, must avoid the use of drugs and alcohol and must attend therapy. She will be cleared of all charges if she successfully complies with the agreement for two years.

Before the confrontation with police, Lauren had been recovering from cancer treatment and a hysterectomy in March. She told Instagram followers, “I have a little bit of the C word” and praised the team of oncologists who “pulled me through a complicated operation without a hitch.”

Shriner and his Weezer bandmates are set to perform for Australia’s Good Things Festival starting Friday through Sunday.

Times editorial library director Cary Schneider and staff writers Clara Harter, James Queally and Richard Winton contributed to this report.