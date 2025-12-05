Oh, honey! ‘Sex and City’ star Kim Cattrall ties the knot with Russell Thomas

Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas, seen at a Nina Ricci fashion show in March, married on Thursday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Kim Cattrall, “Sex and the City’s” sartorially and sexually savvy Samantha Jones, has settled down with boyfriend Russell Thomas.

The Emmy-nominated star shared news of her marriage to the audio engineer on Friday, posting a black-and-white image of the pair kissing and holding each other on Instagram. They married on Thursday in an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London, according to People.

Cattrall, 69, opted for a form-fitting Dior suit, Cornelia James lace gloves and a bespoke Philip Treacy fascinator for the occasion, People reported. Thomas, 55, wore a custom suit by Richard James. This is Cattrall’s first marriage.

Advertisement

The “How I Met Your Father” and “Ice Princess” star tied the knot with Thomas after nine years of dating. They reportedly struck up a connection in 2016 when Cattrall appeared on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “Woman’s Hour.” Thomas, who was working for the British broadcaster at the time, messaged her on X (Twitter at the time) after the interaction, she told Glamour in 2018.

“It was very, very modern, it’s just been very easy,” she said, adding that she was in love with her then-boyfriend. “It’s real good, it’s real good. He’s a great guy.”

Since hitting it off with Thomas, Cattrall has shared their romance on Instagram, posting photos from their various vacations and public appearances, most recently the 2025 Fashion Awards in London.

Advertisement

“What a wonderful life with you,” she captioned an Instagram photo with Thomas on his birthday in 2020.

Cattrall famously starred alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in the HBO hit “Sex and the City,” created by Darren Star. The series aired from 1998 to 2004 and earned Cattrall five Primetime Emmy nominations in the supporting actress in a comedy series category. The series also spawned two feature films and a sequel series, “And Just Like That.”

Despite their close-knit friendship on-screen, Cattrall publicly feuded with co-star Parker over the years. Tensions between the stars resurfaced amid “And Just Like That.” The show premiered in 2021 and picked up more than a decade after the events of the 2010 film “Sex and the City 2.” Cattrall did not return to star in the spinoff alongside her fellow castmates, but appeared — by herself — for just over a minute for a lackluster send-off.

Advertisement

“And Just Like That” ended in August after three seasons, leaving much to be desired, according to Times critic Mary McNamara.

“Looking back, the lack of Samantha, and Cattrall, feels like a deal-breaker,” she wrote. “For all her campy affectations, Samantha was always the most grounded of the characters, able to cut to the heart of things with a witty line, biting comment or just a simple truth.”