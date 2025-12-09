Busta Rhymes (not Tracy Morgan) checks troll who was loud and wrong at Miami photo op

Busta Rhymes sternly set the record straight for a young TikTok creator who boldly and incorrectly identified the rapper as comedian Tracy Morgan.

The “Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check” and “Calm Down” rap veteran, 53, sternly set the record straight for the social media troll during an exchange Sunday at Art Basel in Miami Beach. In video of the interaction, published Monday by TMZ, the musician poses with a supposed fan for a photo op. “Get the video of this, it’s Tracy Morgan out here,” the jokester, wearing a black hoodie and baggy jeans, seems to say as he points to Rhymes.

The remark immediately elicited confusion from the rapper and the surrounding crowd. “Wait, what’d you say?,” the Grammy-nominated musician asks, according to the video. “What did you just say?”

For reference, Rhymes is a longtime hip-hop star who first rose to prominence in the late 1980s and is also known for songs “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” and Chris Brown’s “Look at Me Now.” Over the years he has collaborated with Notorious B.I.G., Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Pharrell, T-Pain, Missy Elliott and Ye (formerly Kanye West), among others. Morgan, on the other hand, is an Emmy-nominated comedy veteran who was part of the “Saturday Night Live” cast from 1996 to 2003 before pivoting to comedy series including “30 Rock”, “The Last O.G.” and most recently, “Crutch.”

Both Rhymes and Morgan are Black men.

The video continues with Rhymes — real name Trevor Smith Jr. — requesting an onlooker put down their camera and asking the alleged fan to explain himself. “I’m trying to understand,” he can be heard saying, patting the Tiktoker on the shoulder.

“I’m asking you a question, I ain’t calling you out,” he says, later adding, “I was taking a picture to show you love, but you trying to be funny?”

“I’m not trying to be funny at all,” the young man replied.

“What [do] you mean, ‘Tracy, my boy?’”

As Busta Rhymes continues scolding the troll, the TMZ video pans over to the crowd and identifies Kenny Brooks, an internet personality known as Funny Salesman. While it’s unclear if Brooks played a part in the viral interaction, he shared videos and coverage of the exchange to his Instagram stories on Monday.

“You don’t play with a grown man, little boy — that’s how people get f— up,” Rhymes reportedly told the young man, who can be seen walking away from the scene alongside Funny Salesman at the end of the video. Brooks attempted to distance himself from the exchange, calling out TMZ in a TikTok posted Monday: “I don’t know what happened. I wasn’t there,” he said, despite video evidence pointing to the contrary.

“I’m not Shaggy, it wasn’t me. I don’t know what’s going on. I was like Stevie Wonder, I ain’t see nothing,” Brooks said, adding he was trying to get his own video with Rhymes.

He ended his post with a nod to Rhymes’ music: “I’m trying to put my hands where my eyes can see.”