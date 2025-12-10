Andy Dick is reportedly ‘alive and relieved’ after apparent overdose outside a building in Hollywood

Comedian Andy Dick, shown in 2016, reportedly told TMZ that “he’s alive and relieved he’s OK” Tuesday evening, but did not provide any additional details.

Actor and comedian Andy Dick was found unresponsive from an apparent drug overdose in Hollywood on Tuesday.

A video obtained by TMZ shows bystanders trying to help Dick, who is slumped over on some steps outside a building. One person shouts at him to “wake up,” while others mention calling an ambulance. Another bystander says to get him some Narcan, the brand name of a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

The outlet confirmed that the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to an overdose call at the location. Neither department confirmed the identity of the 59-year old man, and he was reportedly not taken to a hospital.

Dick reportedly told TMZ that “he’s alive and relieved he’s OK” Tuesday evening, but did not provide any additional details.

Known for his sketch comedy work on TV programs such as “The Ben Stiller Show” and “The Andy Dick Show,” Dick has a history of troubling incidents involving drugs and alcohol. In 2023, Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore and charged with public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender. This followed his 2022 arrest on suspicion of felony sexual battery in Orange County. That same year, Dick was sentenced to 90 days after being found guilty of groping an Uber driver in West Hollywood in 2018.

Dick was accused of grabbing a man’s genitals in New Orleans in 2019. In 2008 he was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and drug possession after being accused of fondling the breast of a teenage girl while heavily intoxicated at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Murrietta.