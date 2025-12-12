Andy Dick reportedly thinks fentanyl (not crack cocaine) is to blame for his apparent overdose in Hollywood

Andy Dick says doing drugs with a stranger is what led to his recent emergency in Hollywood.

Andy Dick says he is “110 percent” fine after video of him slumped over unresponsive on some steps from an apparent overdose in Hollywood circulated this week.

The comedian and convicted sex offender has been updating numerous outlets about the incident, telling the New York Post on Friday that he believes fentanyl is to blame for his medical emergency. This follows his Wednesday interview with TMZ in which he mentioned he doesn’t “mind doing a little crack [cocaine] every now and then.”

“It has to be [fentanyl],” Dick said to the Post, explaining that paramedics told his friends that the synthetic opioid was the likely cause. “That’s the only thing that can kill you that quickly, like I just dropped.”

Dick recounted to both outlets how he was out with friends Tuesday when he saw a stranger waving him over. He then “snuck away” briefly and did some drugs.

“There was a guy that was my age and I felt for him,” Dick said to TMZ. “He was depressed and he was on the sidewalk ... and then he whipped out [what looked like] crack. And I’m like, you know what, I might need a little bit of that.”

He told the Post that he then “just dropped,” but declined to elaborate any further.

According to Shawn Harrell, who came across the scene as friends were trying to revive the unresponsive comedian and was present when first responders arrived, Dick was in pretty bad shape Tuesday.

“He was blue. His hands [were] blue and his face was blue,” Harrell told People. “His body was limp. It was like deadweight. ... I thought he passed away.”

But after being administered some Narcan, the brand name of a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, Dick reportedly was able to leave the area with a friend and was not transported to a hospital.

“It was a group effort,” one of Dick’s friends said to TMZ.

According to the Post, Dick’s comments about crack were meant to be a joke.

“I jokingly said ‘a little crack every now and then [is] not gonna kill anybody,’ but it killed me,” Dick said. “It killed me. I died, you know, my lips turned purple.”

Dick has a history of incidents involving drugs and alcohol, including arrests for public intoxication, drug possession, sexual misconduct and domestic violence. He reportedly indulges in more alcohol than drugs, according to a Friday TMZ report.