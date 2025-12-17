Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist’s love has a new ring to it: Musicians are engaged

Rapper Young Thug, right, proposed to his girlfriend Mariah the Scientist on Wednesday during a hometown concert in Atlanta.

Young Thug and singer Mariah the Scientist are hearing wedding bells after four years of dating and weathering a high-profile legal saga.

The 34-year-old “Go Crazy” rap star on Tuesday channeled love for his girlfriend, 28, by getting down on one knee and proposing to her on stage during a hometown concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Though Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends Benefit Concert featured several guests including Jacquees, Ty Dolla Sign, Quavo, Meek Mill and Lil Baby, only Mariah the Scientist (born Mariah Amani Buckles) ended the evening with some extra bling on hand, literally.

Concert footage shared by State Farm Arena captured the proposal, showing Young Thug in a blue tracksuit on his knees as he pulls the “Burning Blue” singer close with one hand and holds a ring box with the other. Behind the pair, the screen reads “WILL YOU MARRY ME?” in bold pink text.

“She said YES!,” the venue captioned video of the proposal, which zoomed into the engagement ring. The concert clip also shows Mariah the Scientist urging Young Thug to “put it on” after he rises from his knees. State Farm Arena also posted video of the newly engaged pair dancing and performing on stage together.

Young Thug (born Jeffery Lamar Williams) and the “From a Woman” musician were first romantically linked in 2021, according to People. In the years since, the musicians presented a united front as Young Thug faced a lengthy and high-profile federal racketeering trial that lasted from November 2023 to December 2024. The Grammy-winning rapper pleaded guilty last year to gang, drug and gun charges. At the time, a Fulton County Superior Court judge imposed a sentence of 40 years with the first five to be served in prison, but commuted to time served, followed by 15 years on probation.

Young Thug released his first post-trial project, “UY Scuti,” in September. The spouses-to-be collaborated for the tracks “Invest into You” and “Dreams Rarely Do Come True.” In November, Young Thug teased to TMZ he and the singer had another collaboration in the works.

“I just put a baby in her,” he boasted to the outlet after a party at the Chateau Marmont.