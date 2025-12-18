Board votes unanimously to rename building Trump-Kennedy Center

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday that the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts voted to change the name of the world-famous complex to the Trump-Kennedy Center.

“I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building,” Leavitt posted on X.

The news rattled the arts world but was not unexpected. Ever since Trump fired the existing board in early February and installed himself as chairman, rumors have circulated that a name change might be imminent, and the president has repeatedly hinted at it. The legality of changing the name of the center through a simple board vote remains unclear. The Kennedy Center was established as a living memorial by federal statute, making Congressional approval a requirement for an official name change.

“Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur,” Leavitt concluded in her post.

The Kennedy Center did not yet respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.