Pete Davidson is a dad: ‘SNL’ alum and Elsie Hewitt welcome their ‘perfect angel girl’

Pete Davidson has officially entered fatherhood, welcoming his first child with British model-actor Elsie Hewitt.

The former “Saturday Night Live” comedian, 32, and his girlfriend, 29, are new parents to a baby girl, Hewitt announced Thursday. “Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025,” the model captioned her Instagram post.

Hewitt shared scenes from Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson’s arrival, including their first family selfie, images from the labor room and snaps of her own post-push sushi meal. In her caption, Hewitt described her daughter as “my best work yet.”

“I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief,” she added.

Davidson apparently had other words to herald the arrival of his first child: “Wu tang forever.”

The pair welcomed their first child after less than a year of dating. Davidson (whose dating history notably includes high-profile relationships with Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande) was first romantically linked to Hewitt (who previously dated Jason Sudeikis and Benny Blanco) in March when they were seen kissing in Palm Beach, Fla. Two months after making their relationship red carpet official, the couple announced in July they were expecting a little one.

“welp now everyone knows we had sex,” Hewitt captioned her casual pregnancy announcement.

In addition to recovering from labor, Hewitt revealed that she is simultaneously bouncing back from another procedure. In an Instagram story posted Thursday, Hewitt shared a selfie of herself in a pink hoodie with an ice pack around her cheeks as she held onto her daughter’s car seat.

“Who else had to get a wisdom tooth removed directly from the hospital the day after they gave birth,” she captioned the photo.