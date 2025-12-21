James Ransone, star of ‘The Wire’ and ‘It: Chapter Two,’ dies at 46

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

James Ransone, a character actor who played an impulsive, drug-dealing dock worker in the iconic HBO series “The Wire” and later appeared in horror films “Sinister” and “It: Chapter Two,” died in Los Angeles on Friday. He was 46.

According to the L.A. County medical examiner’s office, Ransone died by suicide.

A native of Maryland, Ransone studied theater at the Carver Center for Arts and Technology in the Baltimore County community of Towson, before breaking into television a few years later.

Ransone appeared in several prominent horror films. He portrayed Max in “The Black Phone,” a film about a teen boy who is abducted by a serial killer. The movie was based on a short story written by Joe Hill — Stephen King’s son — and starred Ethan Hawke. Ransone reprised his role in the sequel, “Black Phone II.”

Ransone appeared in another horror film with Hawke, taking on the role of Deputy in “Sinister.” The movie centers around a writer who finds snuff films in his new house. Ransone also acted alongside Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain and Bill Skarsgård in the follow-up “It: Chapter Two,” playing Eddie Kaspbrak, one of several characters being tormented by killer clown Pennywise.

While promoting the film, he defended the horror genre against those who consider it a “throwaway” category.

“To those people I’ll say, ‘Tell that to William Friedkin or Stanley Kubrick,’” Ransone said in an interview with Anthem Magazine.

He also had roles in the shows “Generation Kill,” “Treme” and “Bosch.” His final TV appearance came in the a second-season episode of Peacock’s comedy crime show “Poker Face,” which aired in June.

But he will likely be remembered most for his turn as Ziggy Sobotka in “The Wire,” a dark and uncompromising drama — hailed as one of the best TV shows of all time — that explored various aspects of Baltimore and its institutions. Ransone appeared in all 12 episodes of the show’s second season, which focused on the decimation of the city’s docks.

He played the son of a dock union leader, whose scheming charisma got him into trouble with other low-level criminals — but also endeared him to some viewers. In one notable story arc, he bought a duck, which he paraded around with a diamond necklace; the bird later died because he fed it too much alcohol.

The critically acclaimed HBO series aired from 2002 to 2008 and starred Dominic West, Michael Kenneth Williams, John Doman, Idris Elba, Wood Harris, Lance Reddick, Wendell Pierce, Frankie Faison, Lawrence Gilliard Jr. and more.

In a statement released to the Baltimore Banner news site, “Wire” creator David Simon called Ransone’s death “grievous and awful.”

“He committed not only to the work but to the camaraderie that turns every good film production into something familial and caring,” said the statement by Simon, who also cast Ransone in “Generation Kill” and “Treme.”

In an interview on MSNBC after the release of the movie “Sinister 2,” Ransone said he was proud of the work he had done on “The Wire” but called it a “real double-edged sword” in that people would forever typecast him as Ziggy. He described himself as a horror film fan and spoke of how working with filmmakers such as Simon, Sean Baker and Spike Lee had opened his eyes to many social inequities.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Ransone was living in L.A. at the time of his death. A man with his name is listed on the California secretary of state’s website as living in the 700 block of North Martel Avenue, in the Fairfax neighborhood.

LAPD spokesperson Officer Norma Eisenman said that around 2 p.m. Friday a police squad responded to a 911 call about an undetermined death at that location. Inside, she said, officers found a white male who appeared to have taken his own life.

Because foul play isn’t suspected, the case is being handled by the medical examiner’s office, Eisenman said, adding that she could not confirm that the man was Ransone or provide other details about the 911 call.

TMZ reported that Ransone was a married father of two, and wife Jamie McPhee posted a fundraiser for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in her social media profile.

In recent years, Ransone came out as a sexual abuse survivor and also spoke openly about his struggles with addiction.

In 2016, he told Interview Magazine that he had gotten sober at age 27 “after being on heroin for five years.”

“People think I got sober working on the ‘Generation Kill.’ I didn’t. I sobered up six or seven months before that,” he told the publication. “I remember going to Africa and I was going to be there for almost a year. I was number two on the call sheet and I was like, ‘I think somebody made a mistake. This is too much responsibility for me.’”

Ransone in 2021 disclosed that he had been sexually abused by a former tutor at his childhood home in Phoenix, Md. over a six-month span in 1992, according to the Baltimore Banner. He revealed the allegations on Instagram, where he shared a lengthy note that he had sent his alleged abuser, the Banner reported. A police investigation was later launched into the allegations but closed without any charges being filed.