YouTube personality Adam the Woo, known for his travel and theme park content, dies at 51

YouTube personality Adam the Woo, known for his videos about his travels and exploring theme parks and other pop culture destinations, has died.

The content creator, whose full name was David Adam Williams, was found dead Monday in his home in Celebration, Fla., the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Times. He was 51.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at Williams’ home at 2:53 p.m. Monday after a “friend had borrowed a ladder and looked in the 3rd story window to see a male on a bed that was not moving,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Upon entering the residence with Fire Rescue, the male was reported deceased.”

According to the statement, deputies had also been dispatched to the home earlier that afternoon for a well-being check where “[t]he residence was secured, [but] no contact was made with the adult male residing there.”

Adam the Woo described himself on his YouTube channel as “[a]n 80s pop culture nerd with a desire to travel and video what I see.” He posted more than 4,000 videos about his adventures at Disney and Universal theme parks, pop culture conventions, movie filming locations, abandoned cities and more across his two YouTube channels, which combined had more than 1 million subscribers.

The vlogger had shared a look at his Christmas decorations as well as the holiday festivities in his community in the latest video posted to his the Daily Woo channel on Sunday. As news of his death circulated on Tuesday, Adam the Woo’s fans shared tributes in the comments of his videos.

“I hope his friends and Family look back at all his videos and tell themselves he lived a life he dreamed of living,” one fan posted on his latest video. “He saw the world. He had so many friends and fans and was so loved.”

“It never felt like you were watching him. It always felt like you were there with him,” posted another. “We will forever be grateful for the journeys you took us on, Adam.”

Williams was last seen on Sunday “by the friend that looked into his window,” the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. The investigation is ongoing and the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.