Bruno Mars sets Romantic tour: Inglewood stops to feature Anderson .Paak, Raye

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic dressed in formal wear and standing on a stage holding awards
Bruno Mars, right, will embark on his Romantic tour in April, joined by his Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak, left.
(Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
  • Bruno Mars will hit the road starting in April to promote his first solo album in a decade.
  • “The Romantic” will be the singer’s first solo release since 2016’s “24K Magic.”

Grammy winner Bruno Mars is hitting the road, he announced Thursday ahead of the release of his first solo album in a decade.

The pop star, known for hits including “24K Magic” and “Grenade,” will embark on his Romantic tour in April to promote his upcoming album “The Romantic.” The 16-time Grammy winner unveiled his tour dates, including three shows in Southern California, on social media.

Mars is set to take over Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3. He will be joined by his Silk Sonic partner Anderson .Paak (who will preform as DJ Pee .Wee) and “Where Is My Husband!” singer Raye. After Inglewood, the trio will take their music to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Oct. 10. Oxnard native Anderson .Paak will accompany Mars throughout the tour, which also touts performances by Grammy winners Leon Thomas and Victoria Monét.

Raye in a black dress singing into a microphone while she kneels on a stage.
Raye performs at halftime during the NFL game between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London in October.
(Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press)

The Romantic tour’s full schedule can be found on Mars’ website. The ticket presale begins Jan. 14.

“The Romantic” will be Mars’ first solo release since 2016’s “24K Magic,” which yielded hits including its titular track, “That’s What I Like,” “Versace on the Floor” and “Finesse.” The album earned six Grammy Awards, including the coveted record and album of the year prizes, in 2018.

Following the release of “24K Magic,” Mars turned his focus toward more collaborative efforts, notably forming R&B duo Silk Sonic with Anderson .Paak. The pair released their “An Evening With Silk Sonic” album in 2021 and gained further popularity with songs such as the Grammy-winning “Leave the Door Open” and “Skate.”

In recent years, Mars has also collaborated with Lady Gaga for their Grammy-winning love ballad “Die With a Smile” and with K-pop star Rosé (of Blackpink fame) on the catchy “Apt.” The latter is nominated in three categories at this year’s Grammy Awards, set to return to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 1.

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

