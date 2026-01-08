Bruno Mars sets Romantic tour: Inglewood stops to feature Anderson .Paak, Raye

Bruno Mars, right, will embark on his Romantic tour in April, joined by his Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak, left.

Grammy winner Bruno Mars is hitting the road, he announced Thursday ahead of the release of his first solo album in a decade.

The pop star, known for hits including “24K Magic” and “Grenade,” will embark on his Romantic tour in April to promote his upcoming album “The Romantic.” The 16-time Grammy winner unveiled his tour dates, including three shows in Southern California, on social media.

Mars is set to take over Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3. He will be joined by his Silk Sonic partner Anderson .Paak (who will preform as DJ Pee .Wee) and “Where Is My Husband!” singer Raye. After Inglewood, the trio will take their music to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Oct. 10. Oxnard native Anderson .Paak will accompany Mars throughout the tour, which also touts performances by Grammy winners Leon Thomas and Victoria Monét.

The Romantic tour’s full schedule can be found on Mars’ website. The ticket presale begins Jan. 14.

“The Romantic” will be Mars’ first solo release since 2016’s “24K Magic,” which yielded hits including its titular track, “That’s What I Like,” “Versace on the Floor” and “Finesse.” The album earned six Grammy Awards, including the coveted record and album of the year prizes, in 2018.

Following the release of “24K Magic,” Mars turned his focus toward more collaborative efforts, notably forming R&B duo Silk Sonic with Anderson .Paak. The pair released their “An Evening With Silk Sonic” album in 2021 and gained further popularity with songs such as the Grammy-winning “Leave the Door Open” and “Skate.”

In recent years, Mars has also collaborated with Lady Gaga for their Grammy-winning love ballad “Die With a Smile” and with K-pop star Rosé (of Blackpink fame) on the catchy “Apt.” The latter is nominated in three categories at this year’s Grammy Awards, set to return to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 1.