Fundraiser for Mickey Rourke is on hold as evicted actor and his team figure out next steps

A fundraiser aimed at keeping Mickey Rourke housed has hit the brakes temporarily after the Oscar-nominated actor rejected more than $100,000 from fans and supporters earlier this week.

On Thursday, the GoFundMe page had a “donations paused” tag on it while Kimberly Hines, Rourke’s manager of nine years, addressed the situation in an update.

“Thank you so much for your generosity and for standing with Mickey during this time,” she wrote. “Your support truly means a great deal to us, and we are grateful for every donation. We remain committed to finding a resolution and are working with Mickey to determine the next steps.”

Rourke, 73, said in a video posted Monday that he didn’t know who set up the campaign. The effort, ostensibly aimed at keeping Rourke in his home when he faced eviction because of nearly $60,000 in unpaid rent, was set up Sunday by members of his management team and raised more than its $100,000 goal by Tuesday morning. Dozens of the more than 2,700 people who donated also posted messages about how much the actor’s films had meant to them over the years.

“I wouldn’t know what a GoFund foundation is in a million years,” said Rourke, who was a leading man in the 1980s with movies including “Barfly” and “Angel Heart” and was Oscar-nominated for his work in 2008’s “The Wrestler.” “My life is very simple and I don’t go to outside sources like that.”

He said later in the video that he “would never ask strangers or fans for a nickel. That’s not my style. You ask anyone who knows me. It’s humiliating and it’s really f— embarrassing.”

Rourke said that he wound up in “a really bad situation” with the house he had been renting for years in Beverly Grove. New owners bought the place, wouldn’t fix anything, he said, and raised the rent to $7,000 a month from $5,200. He alleged that the floors were rotted, there was no running water in a couple of places there should have been and the place was infested with rodents.

Rourke was served with notice of eviction in December, with the landlords also looking to recapture $59,100 in unpaid rent for 2025. Ricardo Villalobos, the attorney representing owner Eric Goldie in the eviction case, did not reply to The Times’ request for comment about Rourke’s allegations. The eviction paperwork, reviewed by The Times, was filed Dec. 29.

Hines did not respond to The Times’ request for comment but spoke with the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, telling the trade that it wasn’t true that Rourke didn’t know the origins of the fundraiser. She validated some of the things he said about the condition of the property and added a few details of her own. In her GoFundMe update Thursday, she included a link where donors who wanted a refund could submit a claim. The fundraiser lists Hines as the beneficiary.

She told the trade outlet that she and her assistant ran the fundraiser idea past Rourke’s assistant and everyone thought it might be helpful. Hines and her assistant arranged for movers and a U-Haul to help Rourke, got the “Iron Man 2” villain and his three dogs out and into a nearby hotel and secured an apartment for him to move into soon in Koreatown, she said, before his landlords were to change the locks that day on what she called an “uninhabitable” house.

“Nobody’s trying to grift Mickey. I want him working. I don’t want him doing a GoFundMe,” said Hines, who fronted the money Rourke needed in an “emergency” situation. “The good thing about this is that he got four movie offers since yesterday. People are emailing him movie offers now, which is great because nobody’s been calling him for a long time.”

The actor “doesn’t know the word moderation,” she told THR. “So he either has a lot or has nothing. He lives check to check.” Hines said it was time for a reality check with her client about living within his means off Social Security and income from any work that might come his way.

In his video, Rourke took some responsibility for his situation.

“Listen, I’ve done a really terrible job in managing my career. I wasn’t very diplomatic. I had to go to over 20 years of therapy to get over the damage that was done to me years ago, and I worked very hard to get through that,” the “9½ Weeks” star said. “I’m not that person anymore.”

After telling supporters they should get their money back, he added, “Like all storms, this’ll pass, and I’ll go to work and things will get back to whatever normal is.” Until then, don’t worry about him, he said, because he’s grateful for what he has.

“I’ve got a roof over my head, I’ve got food to eat. ... I don’t need anybody’s money, and I wouldn’t do it this way. I’ve got too much pride. This ain’t my style.”

The total amount pledged to the fundraiser had dropped from more than $100,000 earlier this week to a little less than $97,000 Thursday after it was paused. Late Wednesday, Rourke’s Instagram page reposted a World Boxing News story summing up the reason for the pause.