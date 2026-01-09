Advertisement
‘Industry’ star Myha’la reveals she secretly married boyfriend Armando Rivera last year

Myha'la Herrold in a black halter dress posing with Armando River in a suit against a gray backdrop with dark text.
Myha’la discloses that she and Armando Rivera married a year ago in a private ceremony with friends and family.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
  • Actors Myha’la and Armando Rivera married five years after striking up a conversation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The “Industry” star unveiled her marriage ahead of her drama’s HBO return on Sunday.

Myha’la is a married woman — and has been for a year.

The actor, known for HBO’s finance drama “Industry” and dark comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” revealed that she and Armando Rivera tied the knot last year. She celebrated their anniversary via Instagram on Monday, sharing photos of herself with Rivera and pictures of friends and family during their intimate ceremony.

“One year of marriage,” she wrote in the caption of the post. The 29-year-old actor also included a disclaimer to reassure followers they weren’t the only ones who missed out on the wedding news.

“Sos if this is how you’re finding out, promise we didn’t tell most everyone,” she wrote. The San Jose native, birth name Myha’la Herrold, also expressed gratitude to her family and friends for “helping make this day so very magical.”

The spouses married five years after striking up a conversation during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to W Magazine. Myha’la gained popularity for her portrayal of dogged aspiring finance analyst Harper Stern in “Industry,” which debuted in November 2020. Rivera was among the fans who messaged Myha’la and her co-stars amid the show’s success. Rivera, a soccer player and an actor, then decided to interview his would-be-wife for a college journalism assignment.

“I thought, it’ll be five, 10 minutes, whatever. And immediately was like, ‘Whoa, you’re so hot and nice!’ ” Myha’la told W Magazine in 2023. “We talked much longer than we expected.”

They finally took their relationship offline, meeting in person in the Bay Area at the beginning of 2021. Since then, the pair have flaunted their romance on social media and various high-profile events, most recently the red carpet premiere of “Industry” Season 4 in New York City on Thursday.

“Industry” returns to HBO on Sunday. The drama hails from creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay and also stars Ken Leung, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Kit Harington and Sagar Radia.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

