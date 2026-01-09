Washington National Opera leaves the Kennedy Center in wake of Trump upset

The Washington National Opera, which has operated out of the Kennedy Center since 1971, is leaving the performing arts venue.

In what might be the most decisive critique yet of President Trump’s remake of the Kennedy Center, the Washington National Opera’s board approved a resolution on Friday to leave the venue it has occupied since 1971.

“Today, the Washington National Opera announced its decision to seek an amicable early termination of its affiliation agreement with the Kennedy Center and resume operations as a fully independent nonprofit entity,” the company said in a statement to the Associated Press.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with the WNO due to a financially challenging relationship,” Roma Daravi, Kennedy Center’s vice president of public relations, said in a statement. “We believe this represents the best path forward for both organizations and enables us to make responsible choices that support the financial stability and long-term future of the Trump Kennedy Center.”

Kennedy Center President Ambassador Richard Grenell tweeted that the decision was made by the Kennedy Center, writing that leadership had “approached the Opera leadership last year with this idea and they began to be open to it.”

“Having an exclusive relationship has been extremely expensive and limiting in choice and variety,” Grenell wrote. “We have spent millions of dollars to support the Washington Opera’s exclusivity and yet they were still millions of dollars in the hole - and getting worse.”

WNO’s decision to vacate the Kennedy Center’s 2,364-seat Opera House comes amid a wave of artist cancellations that came after the venue’s board voted to rename the center the Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. New signage featuring Trump’s name went up on the building’s exterior just days after the vote while debate raged over whether an official name change could be made without congressional approval.

That same day, Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) — an ex officio member of the board — wrote on social media that the vote was not unanimous and that she and others who might have voiced their dissent were muted on the call.

Grenell countered that ex-officio members don’t get a vote.

Cancellations soon began to mount — as did Kennedy Center‘s rebukes against the artists who chose not to appear. Jazz drummer Chuck Redd pulled out of his annual Christmas Eve performance; jazz supergroup the Cookers nixed a New Year’s Eve show; New York-based Doug Varone and Dancers dropped out of an April performance; and Grammy Award-winning banjo player Béla Fleck wrote on social media that he would no longer play at the venue in February.

WNO’s departure, however, represents a new level of artist defection. The company’s name is synonymous with the Kennedy Center, and it has long served as an artistic center of gravity for the complex since the building first opened.