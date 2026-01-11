Golden Globes 2026: The complete winners list

Nikki Glaser is back to host the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

Globes never say die!

Five years after a Times investigation dulled the shine of the glitzy Hollywood affair, the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, airing Sunday, will cap off a multi-day series of events and tributes now dubbed “Golden Week.” It appears neither controversy nor potential conflicts of interest have been enough to keep this party down.

Comedian Nikki Glaser, who delivered a good time as the emcee of the 2025 awards, has once again been tapped to host the star-studded ceremony. Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” and Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value” are among the top film nominees, notching nine and eight nods each, respectively. On the television side, “The White Lotus” and “Adolescence” earned the most nominations with six and five nods apiece, respectively.

Actors Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker were already honored during Thursday’s “Golden Eve” special. Mirren, whose prolific career has included portraying a number of British monarchs, was presented the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Parker, of “Sex and the City” fame, received the Carol Burnett Award.

The live 2026 Golden Globes telecast kicks off at 5 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

Film

Motion picture — drama

“Sinners”

“It Was Just an Accident”

“Sentimental Value”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“The Secret Agent”

Motion picture — musical or comedy

“One Battle After Another”

“No Other Choice”

“Marty Supreme”

“Blue Moon”

“Bugonia”

“Nouvelle Vague”

Motion picture — animated

“Arco”

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2”

Cinematic and box office achievement

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“F1”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Sinners”

“Weapons”

“Wicked: For Good”

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”

“Zootopia 2”

Motion picture — non-English language

“It Was Just an Accident”

“No Other Choice”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sirât”

“The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Performance by a female actor in a motion picture — drama

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”

Julia Roberts, “After the Hunt”

Eva Victor, “Sorry, Baby”

Performance by a male actor in a motion picture — drama

Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”

Oscar Isaac, “Frankenstein”

Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”

Performance by a female actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Performance by a male actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

George Clooney, “Jay Kelly”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice”

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

Performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Emily Blunt, “The Smashing Machine”

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”

Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”

Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, “Sentimental Value”

Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

Original score

Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”

Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”

Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”

Kangding Ray, “Sirât”

Max Richter, “Hamnet”

Hans Zimmer, “F1”

Original song

“Dream as One” (“Avatar: Fire and Ash”)

Music and lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

“Golden” (“KPop Demon Hunters”)

Music by Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun

Lyrics by Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick

“I Lied to You” (“Sinners”)

Music and lyrics by Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

“No Place Like Home” (“Wicked: For Good”)

Music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

“The Girl in the Bubble” (“Wicked: For Good”)

Music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

“Train Dreams” (“Train Dreams”)

Music by Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

Lyrics by Nick Cave

Television

Television series — drama

“The Pitt”

“Severance”

“The Diplomat”

“Pluribus”

“Slow Horses”

“The White Lotus”

Television series — musical or comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“The Studio”

“The Bear”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

“Adolescence”

“All Her Fault”

“The Beast in Me”

“Black Mirror”

“Dying for Sex”

“The Girlfriend”

Performance by a female actor in a television series — drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Helen Mirren, “MobLand”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Performance by a male actor in a television series — drama

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo, “Task”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Performance by a female actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Performance by a male actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Glen Powell, “Chad Powers”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Amanda Seyfried, “Long Bright River”

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend”

Performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Jacob Elordi, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North”

Paul Giamatti, “Black Mirror”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Jude Law, “Black Rabbit”

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

Performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Performance in stand-up comedy on television

“Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?”

“Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life”

“Kevin Hart: Acting My Age”

“Sarah Silverman: PostMortem”

“Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts”

“Ricky Gervais: Mortality”

Podcasts