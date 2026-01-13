Scott Adams, ‘Dilbert’ cartoonist and author who pushed on through cancelation, dies at 68

Scott Adams, pictured in 2006 in his Bay Area studio with an oversized version of his comic-strip creation Dilbert, has died after a battle with metastatic prostate cancer. He was 68.

Scott Adams, whose comic strip “Dilbert” defined a certain kind of workplace culture for more than 30 yearsbefore its author was canceled over perceived racist remarks, has died after a battle with metastatic prostate cancer. He was 68.

The announcement came Tuesday via Adams’ YouTube channel, where he livestreamed daily until Monday morning.

The cartoonist, whose extremely dry humor and heterodox political beliefs were on public display in recent years on his daily livestream “Coffee With Scott Adams,” spoke directly to his audience almost up to his death, getting some help from friends in his final days. .

Adams revealed his Stage 4 cancer diagnosis in May 2025, shortly after former President Biden’s metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis went public.

“Some of you have already guessed, so this won’t surprise you at all, but I have the same cancer Joe Biden has,” he said on his May 19, 2025, livestream. “I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones, but I’ve had it longer than he’s had it. Well, longer than he’s admitted having it.”

He noted that he and the former commander in chief both had “the bad kind” of prostate cancer.

“There’s something you need to know about prostate cancer,” he said. “If it’s localized and it hasn’t left your prostate, it’s 100% curable. But if it leaves your prostate and spreads to other parts of your body ... it is 100% not curable.”

As of last May, Adams had been using a walker for months and dealing with terrible pain because, he said, the cancer had spread to his bones.

Given all that, he said, “my life expectancy is maybe this summer. I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer.” But Adams outlived that prediction, livestreaming from his hospital bed during a stay for radiation treatment before Christmas and picking up again from his bed at home after that.

Born Scott Raymond Adams on June 8, 1957, in Windham, N.Y., to a postal clerk father and a real estate agent mother, he started drawing cartoons when he was 6. Adams was valedictorian at Windham-Ashland-Jewett Central School, got his bachelor’s in economics from Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y., and then moved to California, where he earned a master’s in business administration at UC Berkeley.

He proceeded to work for years at Crocker National Bank and Pacific Bell, holding the types of generic corporate office jobs his comic strip would use as fodder. While he was at PacBell, he awakened daily before dawn to try to figure out an alternative career. Cartooning won out.

“Dilbert,” which launched in 1989, went from running in a handful of papers to, at its peak, appearing in more than 2,000 outlets in 57 countries and 19 languages. Adams received the National Cartoonists Society’s Reuben Award, the industry’s highest honor, in 1997. Page-a-day “Dilbert” calendars were top sellers for years, with more than 20 million calendars and “Dilbert” books in print.

His titles included numerous comic compilations, but also business books like “Win Bigly” and “How to Lose Almost Every Time and Still Win Big.”

“If you enjoy learning how to be more effective in life while catching up with the interesting news, this is the channel for you,” read the description on his YouTube page.

In February 2023, remarks Adams made on his podcast were interpreted as racist, leading to serious consequences in his career.

During a midweek livestream, Adams had riffed off the results of a poll that asked whether people agreed with the statement “It’s OK to be white.” Among Black respondents, 26% disagreed and 21% said they were not sure — a total of 47% who didn’t think it was OK to be white.

(The seemingly innocuous phrase “It’s OK to be white” had been co-opted in 2017 for an online trolling campaign aimed at baiting liberals and the media, the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement at the time. The phrase also has a history of use among white supremacists.)

“If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with white people ... that’s a hate group. And I don’t want anything to do with them,” Adams said in his usual deadpan delivery. “And based on how things are going, the best advice I could give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people. Just get the f— away. Wherever you have to go, just get away. ’Cause there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed.”

He continued, still deadpan, “So I think it makes no sense whatsoever, as a white citizen of America, to try to help Black citizens anymore. It doesn’t make sense. There’s no longer a rational impulse. And so I’m going to back off from being helpful to Black America, because it doesn’t seem like it pays off. Like, I’ve been doing it all my life and the only outcome is I get called a racist.”

Within days, amid backlash about Adams’ supposed racism, “Dilbert” was dropped by a number of newspapers including the Los Angeles Times. Then his syndicator, which had provided “Dilbert” to all outlets that published the comic, shed him as a client entirely. And Penguin Random House slammed the door shut when it nixed publication of his book “Reframe Your Brain,” which would have come out that fall, and removed his back catalog from its offerings.

Adams discussed his own cancellation after the fact, saying a few days later on his livestream that he had been using hyperbole, “meaning an exaggeration,” to make a point. He said the stories that reported his comments had used a trick: “The trick is just to use my quote and to ignore the context which I helpfully added afterwards.”

But he said that nobody would disagree with his two main points, which had been to “treat all individuals as individuals, no discrimination” and “avoid anything that statistically looks like a bad idea for you personally.” He also disavowed racists.

Adams wound up self-publishing “Reframe Your Brain” in August 2023 with a dedication that read, “For the Simultaneous Sippers (Thank you for saving me.)”

Even after his excommunication from the mainstream, Adams’ weekday morning livestreams regularly garnered tens of thousands of views on YouTube

Adams married girlfriend Shelly Miles, a mother of two, in 2006, and the marriage lasted eight years. The two remained friends after their 2014 divorce, and in 2018 Adams learned that his stepson Justin, whom he said he had “raised from the age of 2,” was dead of an overdose at 18 after years of battling addiction. Adams fought back tears as he explained in his livestream that Justin’s decision-making abilities suffered after a head injury sustained in a bike accident when he was 14.