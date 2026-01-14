Jackson Browne’s son Ethan Browne’s cause of death revealed

Actor and model Ethan Browne, left, the son of singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, died in November at age 52.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Ethan Browne’s cause of death has been revealed. The model and actor died in November at age 52.

According to the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s report released Tuesday, the son of singer-songwriter Jackson Browne and the late Phyllis Major died from the effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine and lidocaine.

Ethan Browne’s death was announced in a Nov. 26 post on his father’s Facebook page.

Advertisement

“It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away,” read the statement. “We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment.”

Browne had roles in the 2004 film “Raising Helen,” which starred Kate Hudson as a jet-setting executive assistant at a modeling agency who suddenly finds herself appointed the guardian of her sister’s three children, and the 1995 crime thriller “Hackers,” about a group of tech-savvy teens who stumble upon a cyber crime, featuring Angelina Jolie. He also appeared in a 2002 episode of the short-lived superhero show “Birds of Prey.”

The actor was also a model, reportedly appearing in campaigns for designers including Isaac Mizrahi, as well as a musician.

Advertisement

According to Jackson Browne, Ethan was also “a great father.”

“I love seeing him with his kids,” Browne said in a 2022 interview with Tru Rock Revival. “When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud. It makes me feel I’ve done something really right in my life.”